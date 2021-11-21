Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Vonovia plans to raise 8 bln euros in capital increase

11/21/2021 | 01:35pm EST
BERLIN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German real estate company Vonovia said on Sunday that it planned to raise some 8 billion euros ($9 billion) in a capital increase to partly finance its takeover of rival Deutsche Wohnen.

The Vonovia executive board approved the step and secured the green light of the supervisory board, the company said in a statement.

Vonovia said last month that it had secured a total of 87.6% of voting rights in Deutsche Wohnen, successfully completing its takeover bid. ($1 = 0.8859 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Hugh Lawson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE 0.07% 44.84 Delayed Quote.2.63%
VONOVIA SE 1.83% 55.72 Delayed Quote.-8.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 379 M 2 683 M 2 683 M
Net income 2021 2 758 M 3 111 M 3 111 M
Net Debt 2021 25 280 M 28 516 M 28 516 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 32 053 M 36 288 M 36 156 M
EV / Sales 2021 24,1x
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 16 051
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 55,72 €
Average target price 65,88 €
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Helene von Roeder Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-8.43%36 288
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.66%35 048
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE2.63%20 150
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.43%15 459
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.93%15 442
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.39%13 945