Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:40:43 2023-05-03 am EDT
18.53 EUR   -1.09%
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rate Decisions
DJ
12:13aVonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
PU
12:03aVonovia makes a solid start into the new financial year with a healthy core business and sells properties to CBRE Investment Management for 560 million
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia sells five real estate properties for 560 million euros

05/03/2023 | 11:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest residential real estate group Vonovia is raising more money by selling five properties. The company will sell a total of five portfolio properties with 1350 apartments for 560 million euros, the Dax-listed group announced in Bochum on Thursday. The buyer is a fund managed by CBRE Investment Management. The book value of the properties sold plus the estimated costs to completion for those not yet completed is around 600 million euros.

Due to different completion dates and partly staggered purchase price payments, the purchase prices are expected to flow between May and December, the company further announced. Vonovia expects a cash inflow after taxes and transaction costs of around € 535 million. Only recently, the Group announced that it intends to sell just under 30 percent of its Südewo portfolio to a company managed by Apollo for one billion euros. The proceeds are to be used to reduce debt.

After years of expansion, Vonovia wants to part with around 66,000 apartments with a total value of around 13 billion euros./mne/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX 0.56% 15815.06 Delayed Quote.13.58%
VONOVIA SE -1.09% 18.53 Delayed Quote.-15.85%
All news about VONOVIA SE
12:16aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Track Lower Ahead of ECB, BOE Rat..
DJ
12:13aVonovia : Analystenpräsentation zum Dreimonatsbericht 2023 (englisch)
PU
12:03aVonovia makes a solid start into the new financial year with a healthy core business an..
EQ
05/03Vonovia Se : 1,350 residential units to be sold to CBRE Investment Management for a total ..
EQ
05/03Vonovia sells five real estate properties for 560 million euros
DP
05/03Vonovia SE and Deutsche Wohnen SE sell 5 assets with 1,350 residential units to CBRE In..
EQ
04/28VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Gets a Neutral rating from Deutsche Bank
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
04/27VONOVIA : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 379 M 3 736 M 3 736 M
Net income 2023 -10 655 M -11 780 M -11 780 M
Net Debt 2023 42 552 M 47 045 M 47 045 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,43x
Yield 2023 8,22%
Capitalization 14 747 M 16 304 M 16 304 M
EV / Sales 2023 17,0x
EV / Sales 2024 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 11 180
Free-Float 49,3%
Chart VONOVIA SE
Duration : Period :
Vonovia SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 18,53 €
Average target price 30,74 €
Spread / Average Target 65,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Hildegard Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-15.85%17 135
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.81%24 449
VINHOMES3.13%9 190
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE1.28%8 927
VINGROUP-3.16%8 242
IIDA GROUP HOLDINGS CO., LTD.19.04%4 896
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer