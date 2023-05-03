Vonovia sells five real estate properties for 560 million euros

BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - Germany's largest residential real estate group Vonovia is raising more money by selling five properties. The company will sell a total of five portfolio properties with 1350 apartments for 560 million euros, the Dax-listed group announced in Bochum on Thursday. The buyer is a fund managed by CBRE Investment Management. The book value of the properties sold plus the estimated costs to completion for those not yet completed is around 600 million euros.

Due to different completion dates and partly staggered purchase price payments, the purchase prices are expected to flow between May and December, the company further announced. Vonovia expects a cash inflow after taxes and transaction costs of around € 535 million. Only recently, the Group announced that it intends to sell just under 30 percent of its Südewo portfolio to a company managed by Apollo for one billion euros. The proceeds are to be used to reduce debt.

After years of expansion, Vonovia wants to part with around 66,000 apartments with a total value of around 13 billion euros./mne/zb