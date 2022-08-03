Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Vonovia SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNA   DE000A1ML7J1

VONOVIA SE

(VNA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:42 2022-08-03 am EDT
31.75 EUR   +0.89%
01:53aVonovia 1st Half Revenue Rose, Confirms 2022 Guidance
DJ
01:32aGerman Landlord Vonovia's H1 Profit Falls On Higher Costs, Depreciation
MT
01:29aVonovia to sell properties, consider new investors
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vonovia to sell properties, consider new investors

08/03/2022 | 01:29am EDT
A logo of German real estate company Vonovia, is pictured during a news conference in Duesseldorf

DUESSELDORF, Germany (Reuters) -Vonovia, Germany's largest residential landlord, is considering a range of measures to secure access to capital as interest rates rise, including property sales and joint ventures, it said on Wednesday.

It has earmarked 13 billion euros ($13.2 billion) worth of properties for sale and is looking into the possibility of new investors who could invest in its real estate portfolios, it said.

It also said it was under no time pressure to agree joint venture partnerships with investors.

"In the current market environment we want to be particularly prudent and identify the right deals and the right timings," it said in presentation slides.

For the first half of 2022, Vonovia posted a 36% jump in core profit (FFO) to 1.06 billion euros and affirmed its guidance for 2022 core profit of 2.0 to 2.1 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9825 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Rachel More, Kirsti Knolle)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VONOVIA SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 047 M 3 107 M 3 107 M
Net income 2022 4 523 M 4 612 M 4 612 M
Net Debt 2022 44 730 M 45 610 M 45 610 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,95x
Yield 2022 5,83%
Capitalization 24 440 M 24 920 M 24 920 M
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
EV / Sales 2023 21,9x
Nbr of Employees 15 900
Free-Float 98,5%
Technical analysis trends VONOVIA SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,47 €
Average target price 46,84 €
Spread / Average Target 48,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rolf Buch Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Philip Grosse Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Fitschen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel Kleifeld Head-Human Resources & Technical Services
Klaus Rauscher Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONOVIA SE-35.11%24 920
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.40%27 130
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-23.78%11 651
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-29.97%10 579
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-34.56%9 795
LEG IMMOBILIEN SE-28.52%6 514