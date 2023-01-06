Advanced search
VONTIER CORPORATION

(VNT)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-05 pm EST
19.96 USD   -2.01%
Vontier Corp : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Credit Suisse Starts Vontier at Neutral With $21 Price Target
MT
Credit Suisse Initiates Coverage of 8 US Industrial Technology Companies, Says Positive for Long Term But Cautious For Short Term
MT
Save the Date: Vontier to Host Investor Day on March 23, 2023

01/06/2023 | 08:01am EST
Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT) a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to the mobility ecosystem, today announced that it will host an Investor Day on March 23, 2023, in New York City. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30am ET and conclude at 1:00pm ET. Chief Executive Officer Mark Morelli, Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga, and other members of the Vontier senior leadership team will present a detailed overview of the company, highlight Vontier’s transformation and growth strategy, and provide medium-term financial targets.

Additional information, including registration details, will be available in the coming weeks. Presentations and a live webcast, including question and answer sessions will be made available on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, at investors.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions for the road ahead.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on VONTIER CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 108 M - -
Net income 2022 432 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 304 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,42x
Yield 2022 0,25%
Capitalization 3 154 M 3 154 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 92,8%
Technical analysis trends VONTIER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 19,96 $
Average target price 25,25 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Morelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer
Karen C. Francis Chairman
Sarah W. Miller Chief Information Officer
Hani Joakim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTIER CORPORATION3.26%3 154
HEXAGON AB3.76%28 470
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.14%19 231
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED2.14%18 675
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION2.57%13 427
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED0.00%12 992