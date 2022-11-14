Advanced search
    VNT   US9288811014

VONTIER CORPORATION

(VNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-11 pm EST
20.58 USD   +2.85%
08:17aVONTIER (VNT) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Vontier Corporation For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty
BU
11/09Vontier Releases 2022 ESG Report; Vontier's First ESG Report Since Launching as an Independent Public Company
AQ
11/09Berenberg Bank Adjusts Vontier Price Target to $35 From $40, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
VONTIER (VNT) SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Andrews & Springer LLC Is Investigating Vontier Corporation For Potential Securities Violations and Breaches of Fiduciary Duty

11/14/2022 | 08:17am EST
Andrews & Springer LLC, a boutique securities class action law firm focused on representing shareholders nationwide, is investigating potential securities violations and breach of fiduciary duty claims against Vontier Corporation (“Vontier” or the “Company”)(NYSE: VNT).

If you currently own shares of Vontier and want to receive additional information and protect your investments free of charge, please visit us at http://www.andrewsspringer.com/cases-investigations/vontier-class-action-investigation/ or contact Craig J. Springer, Esq. at cspringer@andrewsspringer.com, or call toll free at 1-800-423-6013. You may also follow us on LinkedIn – www.linkedin.com/company/andrews-&-springer-llc, Twitter – www.twitter.com/AndrewsSpringer or Facebook - www.facebook.com/AndrewsSpringer for future updates.

Andrews & Springer is a boutique securities class action law firm representing shareholders nationwide who are victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty or corporate misconduct. Having formerly defended some of the largest financial institutions in the world, our founding members use their valuable knowledge, experience, and superior skill for the sole purpose of achieving positive results for investors. These traits are the hallmarks of our innovative approach to each case our Firm decides to prosecute. For more information please visit our website at www.andrewsspringer.com. This notice may constitute Attorney Advertising.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 109 M - -
Net income 2022 433 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,64x
Yield 2022 0,29%
Capitalization 3 252 M 3 252 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 92,9%
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Morelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anshooman Aga Chief Financial Officer
Karen C. Francis Chairman
Sarah W. Miller Chief Information Officer
Hani Joakim Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTIER CORPORATION-33.03%3 252
HEXAGON AB-12.39%32 604
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-5.47%19 357
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-29.70%18 791
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-55.75%13 598
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-63.54%12 536