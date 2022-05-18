Log in
VONTIER CORPORATION

05/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.30 USD   -2.15%
05:36pVontier Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.025 Per Share; Payable June 23 to Shareholders of Record June 2
MT
05:31pVontier Declares Regular Dividend
BU
05/17Vontier to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
BU
Vontier Declares Regular Dividend

05/18/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT), a global industrial technology company, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share payable on June 23, 2022, to stockholders of record on June 2, 2022. Although Vontier expects to pay dividends on a quarterly basis, any subsequent declaration of dividends, including the amount, the record dates and the payment dates for any such future dividend payments, is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding Vontier Corporation’s (the “Company’s”) business, and any other statements identified by their use of words like “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “outlook,” “guidance,” or “will” or other words of similar meaning. There are a number of important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the duration and impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, deterioration of or instability in the economy, the markets we serve, international trade policies and the financial markets, contractions or lower growth rates and cyclicality of markets we serve, competition, changes in industry standards and governmental regulations that may adversely impact demand for our products or our costs, our ability to successfully identify, consummate, integrate and realize the anticipated value of appropriate acquisitions and successfully complete divestitures and other dispositions, our ability to develop and successfully market new products, software, and services and expand into new markets, the potential for improper conduct by our employees, agents or business partners, impact of divestitures, contingent liabilities relating to acquisitions and divestitures, impact of changes to tax laws, our compliance with applicable laws and regulations and changes in applicable laws and regulations, risks relating to international economic, political, legal, compliance and business factors, risks relating to potential impairment of goodwill and other intangible assets, currency exchange rates, tax audits and changes in our tax rate and income tax liabilities, the impact of our debt obligations on our operations, litigation and other contingent liabilities including intellectual property and environmental, health and safety matters, our ability to pay cash dividends declared by our Board of Directors to our stockholders, our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property rights, risks relating to product, service or software defects, product liability and recalls, risks relating to product manufacturing, our relationships with and the performance of our channel partners, commodity costs and surcharges, our ability to adjust purchases and manufacturing capacity to reflect market conditions, reliance on sole sources of supply, security breaches or other disruptions of our information.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 204 M - -
Net income 2022 558 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 028 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,79x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 4 492 M 4 492 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 94,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Morelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Naemura Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen C. Francis Chairman
Sarah W. Miller Chief Information Officer
Kathryn Rowen Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTIER CORPORATION-9.21%4 492
HEXAGON AB-18.73%31 706
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.96%21 508
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-6.97%19 039
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-42.11%18 095
GOERTEK INC.-32.90%17 931