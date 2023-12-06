Official VONTIER CORPORATION press release

Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage, and scale the mobility ecosystem, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America’s Most Responsible Companies ranking focuses on a holistic view of corporate responsibility that considers all three pillars of ESG: Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance. The analysis is based on two metrics:

The KPI research formed the first part of the detailed analysis. Over 30 KPIs have been researched for the top 2,000 public companies by revenue with headquarters in the USA. Public Survey: The survey was the second part of the detailed analysis to evaluate the companies’ CSR reputation. 17,000 US residents were surveyed. Respondents were asked to select companies familiar to them and then to evaluate the company’s CSR performance in general and in the three subdimensions: social, environmental and governance.

In the final step, an overall score was calculated for each company that had been analyzed. The final list recognizes the most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries.

Vontier’s commitment to this mission is documented in its annual Sustainability Report. Concrete steps towards continued ESG responsibility outlined in the report include:

Continued environmental, safety and health progress, with top quartile Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) and Days Away, Restricted or Transferred (DART) rates and increased ISO 14001 certifications across global sites.

Decarbonized at scale with multi-energy fueling solutions in compressed and renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and electrification.

A reduced absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 19% (from 2020 baseline). This marks significant progress toward Vontier’s goals of reducing absolute Scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions 45% by 2030 and achieving Net Zero by 2050 in support of the Paris Climate Agreement.



“Our sustainability efforts are woven into the fabric of who we are and how we serve our customers,” said Katie Rowen, SVP, Chief Legal & Sustainability Officer, Vontier. “We aim to lead by example within our own operations and ecosystem, and by helping our customers meet their own sustainability aspirations. It’s an honor to be recognized in such an impressive list of companies with similar values and priorities.”

ABOUT VONTIER

​​Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting productivity, automation and multi-energy technologies to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement and innovation built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.

