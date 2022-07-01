Log in
    VNT   US9288811014

VONTIER CORPORATION

(VNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
23.01 USD   +0.09%
Vontier : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/01/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Boyland Gloria R.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Vontier Corp [VNT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O VONTIER CORPORATION , 5438 WADE PARK BLVD, SUITE 600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
RALEIGH NC 27607
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Boyland Gloria R.
C/O VONTIER CORPORATION
5438 WADE PARK BLVD, SUITE 600
RALEIGH, NC27607 		X

Signatures
/s/ Courtney S. Kamlet, as attorney-in-fact 2022-07-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) On June 30, 2022, the Issuer granted to the Reporting Person restricted stock units ("Deferral RSUs") of the Issuer in the amount indicated, based on a 20-day average price of $24.34, pursuant to deferral election made by the Reporting Person of annual retainer fees that would otherwise have been paid in cash. Since the Deferral RSUs are payable solely in common stock, they are being reported in Table I of this Form 4. The Deferral RSUs are immediately vested, but the underlying shares will not be issued until the Reporting Person's separation from service.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Vontier Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 20:12:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VONTIER CORPORATION
04:13pVONTIER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:13pVONTIER : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
06/24VONTIER CORPORATION(NYSE : VNT) added to Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24VONTIER CORPORATION(NYSE : VNT) added to Russell 1000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/24VONTIER CORPORATION(NYSE : VNT) added to Russell 1000 Growth-Defensive Index
CI
06/23Goldman Sachs Lowers Vontier's Price Target to $26 From $31, Reiterates Neutral Rating
MT
05/27VONTIER : Modification of Security Holder Rights - Form 8-K
PU
05/27VONTIER CORP : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles..
AQ
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Vontier Corporation Presents at 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industria..
CI
05/26VONTIER CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 202 M - -
Net income 2022 546 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,51x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 3 702 M 3 702 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,77x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 94,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 22,99 $
Average target price 35,59 $
Spread / Average Target 54,8%
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Morelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Naemura Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen C. Francis Chairman
Sarah W. Miller Chief Information Officer
Kathryn Rowen Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTIER CORPORATION-25.19%3 702
HEXAGON AB-26.04%27 946
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-22.18%22 224
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED-48.13%17 836
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-14.14%17 571
GOERTEK INC.-38.06%16 762