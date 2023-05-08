Advanced search
    VNT   US9288811014

VONTIER CORPORATION

(VNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-05 pm EDT
27.79 USD   +1.39%
08:10aVontier to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
05/05VONTIER CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/04Vontier's Q1 Adjusted Earnings Decline, Sales Rise; Raises 2023 Adjusted EPS Guidance
MT
Summary 
Summary

Vontier to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

05/08/2023 | 08:10am EDT
Vontier Corporation (NYSE: VNT), a leading global provider of critical technologies and solutions to connect, manage and scale the mobility ecosystem, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Anshooman Aga, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Industrial and Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 10th at 1:10 p.m. Eastern Time and will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors.

Additionally, CFO Anshooman Aga will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors at the following conferences:

  • Wolfe Research 16th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Tuesday, May 23.
  • KeyBanc Capital Markets 2023 Industrials & Basic Materials Conference on Wednesday, May 31.

Vontier’s formal presentation during the Goldman Sachs event will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Investor Relations, “Events & Presentations” section of Vontier’s website, at www.vontier.com. A replay will be available, shortly after the presentations conclude.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier (NYSE: VNT) is a global industrial technology company uniting critical mobility and multi-energy technologies and solutions to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving, more connected mobility ecosystem. Leveraging leading market positions, decades of domain expertise and unparalleled portfolio breadth, Vontier enables the way the world moves – delivering smart, safe and sustainable solutions to our customers and the planet. Vontier has a culture of continuous improvement built upon the foundation of the Vontier Business System and embraced by over 8,500 colleagues worldwide. Additional information about Vontier is available on the Company’s website at www.vontier.com.


© Business Wire 2023
