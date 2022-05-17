Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vontier Corporation
  News
  Summary
    VNT   US9288811014

VONTIER CORPORATION

(VNT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/17 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.90 USD   +3.72%
05:31pVontier to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference
BU
05/10Berenberg Bank Adjusts Vontier's Price Target to $40 From $43, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/06VONTIER CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Vontier to Present at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference

05/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Vontier Corporation (“Vontier”) (NYSE: VNT) today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Morelli, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, David Naemura, will be presenting at the Wolfe Research 15th Annual Global Transportation & Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8:35 a.m. EDT. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.vontier.com.

ABOUT VONTIER

Vontier is a global industrial technology company at the forefront of solving next-gen mobility and transportation challenges. Guided by the Vontier Business System and an unwavering commitment to our customers, Vontier delivers smart, sustainable solutions to create a better world.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 204 M - -
Net income 2022 558 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 028 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,51x
Yield 2022 0,24%
Capitalization 4 331 M 4 331 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,99x
Nbr of Employees 8 500
Free-Float 94,8%
Chart VONTIER CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Vontier Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONTIER CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,90 $
Average target price 36,05 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark D. Morelli President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David H. Naemura Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Karen C. Francis Chairman
Sarah W. Miller Chief Information Officer
Kathryn Rowen Chief Legal & Administrative Officer, Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTIER CORPORATION-12.46%4 331
HEXAGON AB-19.42%30 934
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-23.96%21 362
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-9.34%18 554
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-44.67%17 294
GOERTEK INC.-33.18%17 241