important export market. On the other side of the equation is the question of costs if Switzerland would be required to dynamically adopt EU legislation and to accept the rule of law of the European Court of Justice, at least indirectly. This scenario would potentially dilute Switzerland's own direct democratic and federalist principles. It should be noted in this context that Switzerland's economic dependence on the bloc due to its geographic and historical proximity to the EU and the major economies within it may, in the end, mean that it is, in any case, forced to accept many ordinances and regulations, as well as products, resources and business laws-failing which it could see its exports to the EU severely restricted. I am curious to see how the talks progress.

Another topic is the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) between the UK and Switzerland. I view this as positive, since it shows that it is possible to continue to negotiate market access for certain sectors in a targeted manner. Even if the UK economy only accounts for around 5 percent of Swiss trade volumes, it is important for our financial center to see that this type of accord ensures the mutual and binding recognition of our respective legal and supervisory frameworks. This could set a precedent. It currently looks as if this will only apply to large, professional private clients and institutional clients. That said, those groups of clients represent Vontobel's target segments and the agreement should therefore help us in terms of the UK market. However, this access also sharpens competition in the Swiss financial center, with banks and insurance companies currently taking different views of what the MRA could mean.

That brings me to our financial result and dividend. In 2023, in a market environment that was especially difficult for active asset managers, Vontobel delivered a solid annual result. Pre-tax profit totaled CHF 262.7 million, reflecting strong momentum in the business with private clients. A pleasing aspect that I wish to highlight is our consistently strong capital position, which gives us strategic flexibility and ensures stable returns-currently of around 5 per- cent-for you, our valued shareholders. The Board of Directors will today therefore once again propose a dividend of CHF 3.00 per share to you for approval.

To secure our long-term success, however, we have initiated further efficiency measures with the aim of lowering our annual costs by CHF 100 million over the next three years. We will then be in a position to make additional investments in our long-term growth. In doing so, Vontobel will pursue its client-centric approach and will now focus its sales activities on only two client segments: Private clients and institutional clients. Both of these segments will also continue to benefit from Vontobel's high-quality offering of investment products and services, which has been expanded to include access to private markets.

Allow me to now say a few words about Vontobel. As you probably know, 2023 was also an eventful year for our company. Our longstanding CEO Zeno Staub announced that he would step down in order to devote part of his