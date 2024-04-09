With this transaction, we are diversifying our business in a highly attractive asset class that has significant long- term potential. Our clients will thus gain access to an even broader and more attractive range of offerings and can benefit from stable cashflows and inflation protection. Ancala is the right company for this step. Founded in 2010, it today has over EUR 4 billion of assets under man- agement. Ancala has achieved a solid performance in recent years. Experience, independence and attractive growth prospects are the hallmarks of the company. Ancala forms the core of our private markets offering. Vontobel and Ancala are closely aligned and have signed an agreement that will allow Vontobel to acquire the

Second, we announced our entry into the private markets business with the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Ancala. This represents an important milestone in delivering on our strategic priority to enter private markets. Private markets are capital investments that are not traded on the stock market. At present, they are the fastest-growing asset class in investment management. Having our own private markets capabilities is therefore a must for a global investment firm like Vontobel. Ancala operates in essential infrastructure sectors, such as energy, transport and utili- ties. Investments in these sectors have attracted a high level of demand over the last decade. This segment is expected to achieve the strongest growth within private markets in the period to 2027, with estimated average growth rates of up to 16 percent per year.

First, we will align our service model more closely with our two client segments: Private clients and institutional clients. Both segments will benefit from all our investment products and will of course be able to rely on a robust digital platform. As Christel Rendu de Lint already mentioned earlier, Digital Investing-our hub for innovation and digitalization-will be integrated into the organization. This unit has been instrumental in developing technology for those clients who prefer digital interaction. The time has now come to harness this technological expertise for the benefit of the entire company and to develop it fur- ther. In other words: By integrating this unit, we are accelerating our firm-wide digital transformation.

With our motto "sharpen-accelerate-anticipate" we want to become better, faster and more forward-looking. We have therefore decided on three initial measures that we are now focusing on:

I would also like to wish you a very warm welcome here today at our General Meeting. I am very pleased to speak to you today for the first time as Co-CEO. Over the past few months, Christel Rendu de Lint and I have worked intensively-together with Vontobel's leadership team- to define measures to accelerate the implementation of our strategy.

remaining stakes in the company in the coming years. Together, we want to achieve long-term growth.

For you, dear Shareholders, the transaction will lead to an increase in earnings from day one, since the transaction is being financed out of excess capital. We will still be able to meet-and even exceed-our target CET1 ratio of 12 percent. Subject to regulatory approval, we expect the transaction to close by the third quarter of 2024.

Third, we will free up capital to finance further growth. Despite our robust operating performance in 2023 and cost savings totaling CHF 65 million, our cost / income ratio is clearly higher than targeted.

Ladies and Gentlemen

We are convinced that we can further sharpen the focus of our company and make it even leaner. We have therefore decided to implement an additional cost program.

By the end of 2026, we want to deliver cost savings of CHF 100 million. This program is important for us: With it, we are ensuring that Vontobel remains competitive over the long term and maintains its full strategic flexibility. We are thus securing the necessary resources for our future growth and for operational improvements. We have already started to review our processes, workflows and cost structure to identify potential savings. And we will of course exploit the power of existing technologies to enhance productivity. Further, we will look at how we deploy our capital and better align it with business needs and business potential. With these measures, we are creating the basis for Vontobel's future success.

Ladies and Gentlemen

It is a great honor and a pleasure to lead this company into the future together with Christel Rendu de Lint. Vontobel has the right business model. We have a long-term focus. We have a strong culture and are fully committed to serving our clients. We have outstanding talents, and we can rely on a strong leadership team. This means that we are in a position to generate solid results in a difficult environ- ment. We already demonstrated this ability in 2023. We will be able to profit from the normalized market environment of recent months. And with the three measures I have described, we will be able to pave the way for our future success.

We have a clear objective: We want to support our clients in Switzerland and around the world in reaching their financial goals. To help achieve this, we offer them excellent service, a broad product offering and a strong advisory experience.

I would now like to say a few words of gratitude.

I want to thank the Board of Directors and its Chairman for the trust they have placed in us. I would like to thank our employees for their enormous efforts, day after day, in serving our clients. They have really done an excellent job.