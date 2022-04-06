Vontobel : Speech Dr. Zeno Staub

1/6

Vontobel Holding AG / April 6, 2022

Speech held at the 39th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Zurich, April 6, 2022, Presentation of 2021 ﬁnancial results by Dr. Zeno Staub, Chief Executive Oﬃcer

Dear Shareholders

Dear Members of the Board of Directors

Aﬅer a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, I am very pleased to be able to speak to you about the perfor-mance of your company in 2021 in the customary way, here at our General Meeting of Shareholders. I will also discuss our longer-term ambitions and look at how the business performed in the ﬁrst quarter of 2022. Further, I consider it important to explain to you how Vontobel has developed during the last two years, when we were unable to meet in this context.

Thank you to our Chairman Herbert J. Scheidt

I would ﬁrst like to say a few words to our Chairman: Dear Herbert, for almost two decades, you and I have experienced some eventful times together-including turbulent periods on the capital markets. Over the years, we have always shared the ﬁrm belief that Vontobel is on the right track with its long-term focus on recurring income and its conservative risk proﬁle. And Vontobel's performance in recent years has clearly conﬁrmed this. Our collaboration has always been characterized by mutual trust and constructive dialogue-with continued careful oversight on your part. You have been what I consider to be the perfect sparring partner, and for this, I sincerely thank you.

Our new set-up as a client-centric investment ﬁrm Clearly positioned for clients and investors

Dear Shareholders

I would now like to take a look back at the changes that have occurred at Vontobel and the progress we have made during the last two years when we were unable to meet.

In late 2019, we took important strategic steps to set the future course of our business:

We announced that in the coming years, we would sys-tematically transform Vontobel into a client-centric invest-ment ﬁrm. This involves placing clients even more clearly at the center of everything we do and supporting them with our proven global investment expertise.

The demand for professional investment solutions and individually tailored expert investment advice is growing constantly across all client groups and markets. There is also a strong need to invest, both individually and as a society-especially due to the steadily growing pension funding gap around the world. Following a prolonged phase of low interest rates, we are now once again con-fronted with the specter of inflation combined with rising interest rates, widening credit spreads and elevated uncertainty-not to mention heightened geopolitical tensions, which were present even before the outbreak of war in Ukraine. The investment environment is there-fore very challenging and highly volatile.

At Vontobel, we are actively seizing the growth oppor-tunities resulting from changes in the investment environ-ment and evolving client behavior. We are thus seing ourselves apart from the competition-leading the way in terms of quality and always taking the client's view.

What is our new set-up?

In December 2019, we took important strategic steps to grow together and become a client-centric, global investment ﬁrm. At Vontobel, our advisory expertise is bundled within the specialized Client Units-Asset Management, Wealth Management and Digital Invest-ing- that are focused exclusively on client needs. The advisors within these Client Units can thus devote all their aention to addressing our clients' wishes and to satisfying their needs.

All of our Client Units have full access to Vontobel's outstanding investment and solutions expertise within our various Centers of Excellence. Similar competencies are brought together here in a single location to allow for the cross-fertilization of ideas in order to develop the best possible client solutions in the most eﬀective way.

We are shaping our future direction based on our four strategic levers.

- Client-centric and investment-led are closely connected levers that allow us to oﬀer the best investment solutions tailored to client needs. We are convinced that client focus and investment expertise are key to the success of our clients and our company.

- We are technology-enabled and we systematically use the power of technology to deliver a beer client experience, beer investment results and greater eﬃciency.

- We could not achieve all this without our employees. We are powered by people because they make the diﬀerence in our industry-today and in the future.

Lighthouse

The profound changes occurring in our operating envi-ronment prompted us to introduce a new set-up back in 2019 and to deﬁne an even longer timeline for the implementation of our strategy. Our targets are now based on our longer-term vision-our Lighthouse.

Our Lighthouse ambition is that in 2030, Vontobel will be known as one of the leading and most trusted global investment ﬁrms with an entirely client-centric organiza-tional set-up. Our clients and investment processes will be supported by digital data and analysis. Content, data and artiﬁcial intelligence will be at the heart of what we do. Our work will center around investing, and the solutions we create will be best-in-class for all our clients.

Our new set-up has proven successful in a ﬁercely com-petitive environment-as is demonstrated by the growth in assets under management and Group net proﬁt.

Since the end of 2019, assets under management entrusted to us by clients have grown by 23 percent.

Over the same period, Group net proﬁt has increased by 45 percent.

Financial year 2021: systematic implementation of strategy-very good result

Let's now take a look at 2021

In 2021, we were able to consolidate our market position in key areas and we completed further strategic steps. Through targeted acquisitions and organic growth, we have created an even stronger basis for future income generation. At the same time, we achieved a new record result in our business with all client groups, clearly exceeding our mid-term income targets. In doing so, we maintained our long-term focus on the generation of recurring income and consciously refrained from engag-ing in short-term market trading, in line with our risk proﬁle.

Reflecting our long-term focus, we continued to invest in new talents with new capabilities, as well as in ground-breaking technologies, in 2021. We also strengthened our commitment to selected markets. For example, the acquisition of UBS Swiss Financial Advisers (SFA) announced at the end of 2021 was a decisive step that will set the course for our future growth in the US, which remains the world's largest investment market. As a result, Vontobel is expected to become the largest Swiss-domiciled wealth manager for US clients seeking an account in Switzerland for diversiﬁcation purposes. We also want to achieve organic growth in the business with North American clients. In addition to our presence in New York, we are opening a second oﬃce in Miami in order to advise wealthy American private clients.

As the basis for future growth in the US and also in Asia, we made signiﬁcant investments in our Asset Management infrastructure in 2021 in order to increase our product range in these markets. Finally, we also successfully pursued our strategy of establishing partner-ships with globally active banks so that we can increas-ingly gain them as partners for our investment products. Further, Vontobel acquired the remaining 40 percent of the highly successful London-based ﬁxed income bou-tique TwentyFour Asset Management in mid-2021. We had held a 60 percent stake in this business since 2015.

Last year, we also made targeted investments in digital solutions to take account of the growing client desire for hybrid advisory models combining personal and digital advice. We have created precisely this type of platform with volt, through which we oﬀer both personal and digi-tal investment advice and investment solutions. We have used the experience gained over the last three years as well as the investments made in 2021 to provide an expanded oﬀering for clients with the relaunch of the investment app under the brand "volt by Vontobel" in March.

cosmofunding-the digital platform for private place-ments and loans for Swiss companies and public-sector bodies-also represents a capital-light driver of future growth.

All mid-term income targets set for 2022 were exceeded in 2021

The high level of trust that clients place in Vontobel and our successful positioning in the market are reflected in the pleasing growth in operating income, which rose by 21 percent to a record CHF 1.536 billion.

Group net proﬁt also reached a new record level of CHF 384 million-an increase of 48 percent compared to the previous year. Vontobel generated a return on equity of 18.8 percent on our strong capital base in 2021, compared to 13.3 percent in the previous year.

Assets under management totaled CHF 244 billion at the end of 2021, increasing 11 percent on the ﬁgure of CHF 220 billion at the end of the previous year.

This growth was also driven by client assets invested according to sustainability criteria, which now account for 59 percent of assets under management. Compared to 2020, the volume of sustainable investments has increa-sed by 14 percent, rising from CHF 126 billion to CHF 144 billion. Vontobel today ranks as one of the leading Swiss providers of sustainable investment solutions.

In 2021, clients entrusted us with new money totaling CHF 8.1 billion. This means that growth came close to our target range of 4-6 percent.

- In Asset Management, the termination of two low-margin mandates led to outflows of several billion francs. As a result, the business with Asset Manage-ment clients, which is a strong income generator, recorded CHF 1.9 billion of net new money, corre-sponding to growth of 1.4 percent, which was below our target range. In future, Asset Management will continue to focus on high-margin mandates in the business with institutional clients.

- In contrast, we saw very pleasing growth in net new money in the business with our Wealth Manage-ment clients. Here, Vontobel achieved growth in all markets-with a particularly strong increase in demand in Switzerland, Germany and Italy. At 6.9 per-cent, the growth in net new money exceeded the target range. Overall, Wealth Management clients entrusted us with CHF 5.6 billion of new money. We view this as an expression of the high level of trust that clients place in Vontobel's investment expertise and ﬁnancial solidity.

Allow me to say a few words about our ﬁnancial solidity: Vontobel has a good capital position that substantially exceeds the regulatory minimum requirements. A high level of ﬁnancial solidity is immensely important in the current environment and it also forms the basis for future growth. Last year, we were able to signiﬁcantly grow our income and, at the same time, we reduced our risk-weighted positions by 11 percent. For this reason-and despite the full acquisition of TwentyFour Asset Manage-ment, which was ﬁnanced entirely out of Vontobel's own funds-the BIS common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) rose from 13.8 percent at the end of 2020 to 16.6 percent at the end of 2021. The tier 1 capital ratio, which is identical to the total capital ratio at Vontobel, reached 23.4 percent compared to 19.8 percent at the end of 2020.

Vontobel is today a globally active investment ﬁrm with Swiss roots. If we take a look at the breakdown of client assets by domicile, it conﬁrms this statement. Switzer-land remains our most important market: 42 percent of our client assets originate from our home market and Switzerland is our main production hub, from where we export our expertise and products to our target markets. We are commied to delivering the highest standard of quality and to achieving a high level of eﬃ-ciency-harnessing the power of digitization to support us. As a result, Vontobel has successfully transformed itself in recent years from a ﬁnancial institution that was predominantly focused on the Swiss market into an established and globally active investment ﬁrm.

- At the end of 2021, one quarter of assets came from clients domiciled in the US and Emerging Markets.

- We also have a strong presence in our European focus markets of Germany, the UK and Italy. Together, those markets account for 27 percent of advised client assets.

In summary, our record result for 2021 conﬁrms the eﬀectiveness of the growth strategy we have pursued in recent years. It justiﬁes our conﬁdence that we will be able to follow our own path during this period of structural change in the ﬁnance industry and emerge as a winner.

So where do we stand in terms of our ambitions for 2022?

In 2021, we clearly exceeded all our mid-term income targets as well as our capitalization target.

We did not fully realize our target net new money growth rate due to the outflows resulting from the termination of two larger low-margin mandates in Asset Management in 2021. In terms of the payout ratio for the ﬁnancial year 2021, which was slightly below the mid-term target of at least 50 percent, it should be noted that we completed an acquisition in 2021 and planned a further acquisition for 2022. We also assign considerable importance to the payment of a sustainable dividend. We will continue to systematically implement our successful growth strategy and are well on track to achieve all our mid-term targets.