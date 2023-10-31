1/2 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53, Listing Rules / October 31, 2023

Vontobel achieves stable result for first nine months of 2023

Vontobel grows its operating income year on year

Continued positive developments in Wealth Management

Market environment is reflected in business with asset management clients

Vontobel has the necessary strength to master the cycle in Asset Management

Market position in structured products business maintained in weaker markets

Delivery of cost savings is on track

Strong capital base

Vontobel reaffirms targets

Vontobel recorded an improvement in operating income in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the prior-year period. In total, the investment manager generated a stable result for the first nine months of the year. Vontobel saw positive developments in the business with wealth management clients, which it continued to expand this year, with its client-facing team in Wealth Management set to hire more than 50 relationship managers by the start of 2024. As a result of rising geopolitical risks, institutional investors are staying on the sidelines rather than making new investments. Vontobel has also felt the effects of this trend in Asset Management. The business with digital investing clients, where the focus is on structured investment solutions, achieved a satisfactory performance in the first nine months of 2023. Vontobel defended its strong position in a weakening market.

"Over the last nine months, Vontobel has shown that it remains true to its strategy and is executing it step by step. This includes our recently communicated entry into the private markets business to offer additional investment opportunities to clients of Vontobel Wealth Management. In Asset Management, we are experiencing a prolonged difficult period, like many in the industry. Vontobel has the necessary strength to master this cycle in Asset Management. We will also deliver on the cost front. We are on track with the implementation of our cost efficiency program. Our capital-light business model with a conservative risk profile is proving effective. We remain committed to our targets," stated Zeno Staub, CEO Vontobel.

Assets under management grew slightly from CHF 204 billion at the start of 2023 to CHF 207 billion at the end of September 2023. This figure includes net asset outflows of CHF 2.5 billion, a positive effect of CHF 7.0 billion due to market performance, as well as negative currency effects of CHF 1.7 billion.

The net asset outflow of CHF 2.5 billion in the first nine months of 2023 was driven by CHF 5.4 billion net outflows in Asset Management (9M22: CHF 7.3 billion) and CHF 3.0 billion of net inflows in Wealth Management (9M22: CHF 3.9 billion).

In Digital Investing, operating income in the third quarter of 2023 declined year on year, reflecting generally lower demand for structured products.

Vontobel's capital position continued to significantly exceed its capital targets of a CET1 capital ratio of more than 12 percent and a total capital ratio of more than 16 percent. On September 29, 2023, Vontobel successfully placed new Additional Tier 1 bonds (AT1 bonds) with a total nominal value of USD 400 million in two tranches of USD 200 million each with funds managed by Apollo Global Management. The placement of the new AT1 bonds in the current environment underscores the strength of Vontobel's balance sheet and confidence in Vontobel as a long-term partner. The outstanding CHF 450 million AT1 bond (ISIN CH0419042566) issued in 2018 has been redeemed.