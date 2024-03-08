Vontobel announces changes to its Board of Directors

- Home
Publié le 08.03.2024
- Kristine Braden, Annika Falkengren and Mary Pang to be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting of Vontobel Holding AG.
- Clara C. Streit and Michael Halbherr decided not to stand for re-election due to other professional commitments.
The Board of Directors of Vontobel Holding AG proposes that Kristine Braden, Annika Falkengren and Mary Pang be newly elected as members of the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on April 9, 2024.
Kristine Braden has extensive experience in the areas of corporate governance, crisis management and compliance gained over many years in the banking industry. She most recently served as CEO and as an Executive Director on the Board of Directors of Citibank Europe Plc. headquartered in Ireland and previously held a variety of roles at Citi. She has also served as a member of various external Boards of Directors, including at the Swiss-American Chamber of Commerce, the Association of Foreign Banks in Switzerland and the Swiss Bankers Association. She is a US citizen and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Honors) in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley.
Annika Falkengren has extensive leadership experience in international wealth and asset management as well as in corporate and investment banking. From 2017 to 2023, she was a Managing Partner at Lombard Odier Group. Before joining Lombard Odier, she worked for many years at the Swedish financial institution Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (SEB AB), and she served as its CEO for more than ten years. She has also gained considerable experience as a member of the Board of Directors / Supervisory Board of companies including Volkswagen AG and Munich Re. She is a Swedish citizen and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration & Economics from Stockholm University.
Mary Pang has proven experience in the financial services sector in the areas of client service, business strategy, management and marketing. She most recently served as Global Head of the Private Client and Family Office Group at Cambridge Associates, an investment firm headquartered in the US. Prior to that, she worked for companies including J.P. Morgan Private Bank and Goldman Sachs & Co. She also served on the Board of Advisors of the Eurasia Group Foundation as well as on the National Philanthropic Board of the American Red Cross. She is a US and British citizen and holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics & International Finance from the University of London.
"The composition of our Board of Directors plays a key role to our long-term success and is crucial in delivering on our long-term strategy, our Lighthouse Ambition. With their diverse expertise and experience, Annika, Kristine and Mary will help guide the firm through its international expansion," says Andreas E.F. Utermann, Chairman. "We are committed to evolving our Board of Directors over time to reflect the breadth of our business and look for members with a diverse mix of experience and qualifications."
The Board of Directors of Vontobel Holding AG also announces today that Clara C. Streit and Michael Halbherr will not stand for re-election due to other professional commitments. "We thank Clara and Michael for their commitment and their valuable contribution to the Board and distinguished service to our firm," concludes Andreas E.F. Utermann.
The above changes are subject to regulatory approval.
Vontobel
At Vontobel, we actively shape the future. We create and pursue opportunities with determination. We master what we do - and we only do what we master. This is how we get our clients ahead. As a globally active investment manager with Swiss roots, we specialize in wealth management, active asset management and investment solutions. We harness the power of technology to deliver a high-quality, individual client experience and to deploy our investment expertise across multiple platforms and ecosystems. We empower our employees to take ownership of their work and bring opportunities to life. We do so based on the conviction that successful investing begins with the assumption of personal responsibility. We continuously scrutinize our achievements as we strive to exceed the expectations of our clients. The registered shares of the Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Vontobel families' close ties to the company guarantee our entrepreneurial independence. We consider the resulting freedom as an obligation to also assume our social responsibility. As of December 31, 2023, Vontobel held CHF 264.9 billion of total client assets. Around the world and in our home market, we serve our clients from 27 locations.
