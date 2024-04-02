Vontobel appoints new Head Institutional Clients

Christoph von Reiche brings nearly 30 years of financial services experience, with more than 20 years in the asset management industry. Prior to joining Vontobel, he was Global Head of Distribution & Marketing at Robeco Institutional Asset Management, and previously Head of Europe Institutional at JP Morgan Asset Management. Before this, he was at Goldman Sachs AG, where he started his career as an analyst in investment banking and continued to advance into various senior roles, including Country Head of Germany for Goldman Sachs Asset Management. Christoph holds a Master of Science in Foreign Service and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Georgetown University in Washington DC.

Vontobel

At Vontobel, we actively shape the future. We create and pursue opportunities with determination. We master what we do - and we only do what we master. This is how we get our clients ahead. As a globally active investment manager with Swiss roots, we specialize in wealth management, active asset management and investment solutions. We harness the power of technology to deliver a high-quality, individual client experience and to deploy our investment expertise across multiple platforms and ecosystems. We empower our employees to take ownership of their work and bring opportunities to life. We do so based on the conviction that successful investing begins with the assumption of personal responsibility. We continuously scrutinize our achievements as we strive to exceed the expectations of our clients. The registered shares of the Vontobel Holding AG are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The Vontobel families' close ties to the company guarantee our entrepreneurial independence. We consider the resulting freedom as an obligation to also assume our social responsibility. As of December 31, 2023, Vontobel held CHF 264.9 billion of total client assets. Around the world and in our home market, we serve our clients from 27 locations.

Legal information

