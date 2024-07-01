Vontobel completes acquisition of a significant minority stake in private infrastructure manager Ancala

Vontobel

We are an international investment management firm with Swiss roots, providing investment, advisory and solution capabilities to private and institutional clients. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, we are present across 28 locations world-wide. Vontobel Holding AG shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and majority owned by the founding family. The family's close ties to the company guarantee entrepreneurial inde-pendence, and the resulting freedom creates an obligation to assume social responsibility. As of March 31, 2024, Vontobel held CHF 223.7 billion of assets under management. With our investment-led approach that focuses exclusively on the buy-side of financial markets, we think and act purely from the client's perspective - as an investor for investors.

This includes continually rethinking how to empower investors - something we have engaged in for over 100 years. Harnessing the power of technology allows us to deploy our investment expertise across multiple platforms and ecosystems, while aiming to offer an individualized and high-quality client experience. Our conviction that successful investing begins with the assumption of personal responsibility means we focus on empowering employees to unlock their potential, take ownership of their work, and bring opportunities to life. We continuously scrutinize our achievements as we strive to exceed the expectations of our clients.

About Ancala

Ancala is a leading independent infrastructure manager that delivers infrastructure investment differently. We take a unique entrepreneurial and collaborative approach to consistently deliver results for our investors, the companies in which we invest and the communities they serve. For more information, please visit www.ancala.com.

Legal information

