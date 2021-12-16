Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Vontobel Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VONN   CH0012335540

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG

(VONN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vontobel : to acquire UBS Swiss Financial Advisers

12/16/2021 | 01:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Public

Vontobel to acquire

UBS Swiss Financial Advisers

Zeno Staub

Thomas Heinzl

CEO

CFO

December 16, 2021

Public

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements and disclaimer

This document may contain projections or other forward-looking statements related to Vontobel that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. These projections and forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and estimates. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Vontobel's future results may vary materially from the results expressed in, or implied by, the projections and forward-looking statements contained in this document. Potential risks and uncertainties include, in particular, factors such as general economic conditions and foreign exchange, share price and interest rate fluctuations as well as legal and regulatory developments. Vontobel has no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements based on new information, future events or other factors.

This presentation and the information contained herein are provided solely for information purposes, and are not to be construed as a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in any jurisdiction, in particular Switzerland and the United States. No investment decision relating to securities or financial instruments of or relating to Vontobel Holding AG or its affiliates should be made on the basis of this document. No representation or warranty is made or implied concerning the information contained herein, and Vontobel Holding AG assumes no responsibility for the accuracy, completeness, reliability or comparability thereof. Information relating to third parties is based solely on publicly available information which is considered to be reliable. Vontobel undertakes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable Swiss laws or regulations.

A glossary of non-IFRS performance indicators and abbreviations is provided in the Vontobel 2021 Half Year report on pages 55 - 56.

2

Public

Vontobel acquires UBS Swiss Financial Advisers

Vontobel is expanding its position in the US wealth management market

  • Solid strategic rationale
    • Vontobel, through its SEC licensed entities, is expected to become the largest Swiss-domiciled wealth manager for US clients booked in Switzerland
    • Vontobel can offer focus, continuity and investment expertise for this client segment
    • UBS to refer US clients to Vontobel as a Swiss-domiciled partner
  • Financially and operationally attractive
    • Fully merging a highly compatible, profitable and growing business
    • Full transfer of ~20 highly-skilled relationship managers and CHF 7.21 B of assets under management
    • Vontobel retains its strong capital position (~1.9%2 CET1 capital ratio impact of the all-cash transaction)
  • Clients will benefit from the Vontobel investment-led expertise
    • Vontobel through its SEC-regulated entity, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors (VSWA), has over a decade of experience and expertise in serving US clients booked in Switzerland
    • Clients will receive access to Vontobel's leading investment expertise and boutiques

1

As of 30.09.21

2

Pro-forma impact based on 30.09.21 actuals

3

Public

We are acquiring a compatible business

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors

UBS Swiss Financial Advisers

(VSWA)

(SFA)

Client focus

US clients booked in Switzerland

Relationship

Dedicated to serving the needs of US clients seeking geographical diversification

Managers

and international investment expertise by booking in Switzerland

Locations

Zürich, Geneva, New York

Zürich

AuM1

CHF 4.0 B

CHF 7.2 B

1 As of 30.09.21

4

Public

We are executing on our strategy to expand our presence in the US

North America represents a significant market opportunity

Estimated relative market size

Wealth Management

Asset Management

(UHNWI/HNWI investable wealth by

(AuM by region, FY 20)2

region, FY 20)1

North

North

America

America

38%

49%

51%

62%

Other

Other

regions

regions

Vontobel geographical mix

Advised client assets by client domicile

(1H 2021, total CHF 274.5 B)3

North America (CHF 20.8 B)

up from 8% to 10%

post acquisition

92%

Other regions (CHF 253.7 B)

of which: Switzerland (CHF 107.2 B)

of which: Other regions (CHF 146.5 B)

1

BCG, Global Wealth Report, June 2021

2 McKinsey, North American asset management in the 2020s, October 2021

3

Refer to page 16 of Vontobel Half Year Report 2021 for details on client assets by client domicile

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vontobel Holding AG published this content on 16 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2021 06:08:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
01:17aVontobel acquires UBS SFA business with 7.2 billion Sfr in assets
RE
01:09aVONTOBEL : to acquire UBS Swiss Financial Advisers
PU
01:09aVONTOBEL : to acquire UBS's Swiss Financial Advisers business serving US clients seeking g..
PU
12/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Sanofi, Toyota, Tesla, Stadler Rail, Vontobel...
12/14Vontobel Eyes North American Expansion With New Wealth Management Office In US
MT
12/14Vontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push
RE
11/29Moody's Confirms Vontobel's Rating, Stable Outlook
MT
11/19COVID-19 lockdown fears trigger European bond rally
RE
11/18VONTOBEL : Financing the Swiss energy transition using the PPP model of Innergia Group and..
PU
11/18VONTOBEL FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE 2021 : Help for the people of Lebanon
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 481 M 1 602 M 1 602 M
Net income 2021 314 M 339 M 339 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 3,72%
Capitalization 4 346 M 4 696 M 4 701 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,93x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees 2 070
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Vontobel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 77,45 CHF
Average target price 81,45 CHF
Spread / Average Target 5,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zeno Staub Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Anton Heinzl Chief Financial Officer
Herbert J. Scheidt Chairman
Felix Lenhard Chief Operating Officer
Maria-Antonella Bino General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG10.33%4 696
BLACKROCK, INC.27.18%137 087
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.41.58%90 551
UBS GROUP AG31.36%61 092
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)33.79%46 890
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.25.52%42 707