1/2 Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53, Listing Rules / December 16, 2021

Vontobel to acquire UBS's Swiss Financial Advisers business serving US clients seeking geographic diversification

The transaction serves as part of Vontobel's decade-long ongoing growth strategy in the US

decade-long ongoing growth strategy in the US As part of Vontobel, Swiss Financial Advisers will continue to offer its US clients tailored investment solutions in a Swiss-based environment

Swiss-based environment UBS will continue to refer its clients to Swiss Financial Advisers, responding to increasing client demand for regionally diversified strategies with a global approach

NEW YORK/ZURICH December 16, 2021 - Vontobel (SWX: VONN), the global investment firm, today announced it signed an agreement to purchase UBS Swiss Financial Advisers AG (SFA), a subsidiary of UBS AG, based in Zurich. With this acquisition, Vontobel will further strengthen its platform providing clients with a global investment approach and geographic diversification. Vontobel, through Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors (VSWA), is one of the leading Swiss-domiciled providers of wealth management investment solutions for US and qualified Canadian investors.

Vontobel will combine SFA and VSWA, its existing business serving North American Wealth Management clients. Preparations for this will start after the closing of the transaction, which is expected for the third quarter of 2022.

"This transaction is reflective of our confidence in the US market and our ongoing strategic growth efforts in the region," said Georg Schubiger, Global Head Wealth Management Vontobel and Chairman VSWA. "This is a major step toward making Vontobel a global name that serves sophisticated clients around the world and builds toward our goal of increasing US client revenue and overall assets under management."

Together with SFA's CHF 7.2 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2021, Vontobel, through its SEC licensed entities, is expected to become the largest Swiss-domiciled wealth manager for US clients seeking an account in Switzerland for diversification purposes. The combined pro forma assets under management will more than double to over CHF 10 billion.

Following the transaction, UBS will continue to refer its clients to SFA, an SEC-registered investment advisor and FINMA- licensed securities firm, which offers US clients tailored investment solutions in a Swiss-based environment.

"We are pleased to partner with Vontobel, a leading global investment firm that's client focused and committed to excellence," said Tom Naratil, Co-President UBS Global Wealth Management and President UBS Americas. "This acquisition not only ensures UBS's US clients continue to have access to a Swiss-based money management firm, but it also simplifies our business structure and enables us to focus on core activities with scale in line with our strategic priorities."

Vontobel has long been present in the US as an asset manager, and for over a decade has been growing its wealth management business with teams in New York, Geneva and Zurich. Most recently, Vontobel acquired Lombard Odier's US- based client portfolio in 2019 and plans to open a new office in Miami.

The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, will be fully funded with cash from Vontobel's balance sheet, covered by its robust CET1 and Tier 1 capital ratios. Additional financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.