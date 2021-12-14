Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Vontobel Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VONN   CH0012335540

VONTOBEL HOLDING AG

(VONN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/14 10:25:45 am
78.475 CHF   -0.03%
10:10aVontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push
RE
11/29Moody's Confirms Vontobel's Rating, Stable Outlook
MT
11/19COVID-19 lockdown fears trigger European bond rally
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push

12/14/2021 | 10:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth and asset manager Vontobel plans to open a new wealth management office in Miami as it looks to grab a greater share of the North American market, its chief executive told Reuters.

"Within the U.S., there is a migration of wealth from the North to the South," Chief Executive Zeno Staub said in an interview. "More and more local wealth is going to Florida. We therefore plan to establish a presence in Miami in the coming months."

The Zurich-based lender, which manages just under 300 billion Swiss francs ($326 billion) for private and institutional investors, is looking to expand in the United States, while also breaking into new markets and using digitalisation to offer its funds to a broader client pool, he said.

Vontobel now manages roughly 4 billion Swiss francs for wealthy U.S. clients in accounts in Zurich and Geneva, as well as through its office in New York.

In Miami, it plans to employ client advisers while booking wealthy individuals' money out of Switzerland, as it does for clients in its New York office.

Within asset management, banks such as Citi, JPMorgan , Morgan Stanley and Santander count amongst its key customers.

It is extending its products and funds offering in the United States accordingly, Staub said.

"We've made substantial investments in order to be able to provide a broader product range in the United States," he said. "And we have the ambition to move the needle there in the next few years."

Vontobel does not see the need to grow the size of its business through M&A, he said.

"Our appetite to make acquisitions just for the sake of increasing volumes is even lower now than it was in the past," Staub said, adding the bank would be open to deals in asset management that provide new capabilities.

"In wealth management, we are more interested in access to markets than in pure volume," he said.

($1 = 0.9189 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Oliver Hirt; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. 1.84% 2.707 Delayed Quote.4.75%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 1.52% 160.36 Delayed Quote.25.77%
MORGAN STANLEY 1.57% 98.74 Delayed Quote.41.79%
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG 0.00% 78.5 Delayed Quote.11.82%
All news about VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
10:10aVontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push
RE
11/29Moody's Confirms Vontobel's Rating, Stable Outlook
MT
11/19COVID-19 lockdown fears trigger European bond rally
RE
11/18VONTOBEL : Financing the Swiss energy transition using the PPP model of Innergia Group and..
PU
11/18VONTOBEL FUNDRAISING INITIATIVE 2021 : Help for the people of Lebanon
PU
11/17Vontobel Launches Fixed Income Boutique in US, Expanding Asset Class Offerings
CI
11/09New women's finance platform elleXX partners with Vontobel to launch digital elleXX 3a ..
PU
11/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Netflix, Pfizer, Amgen, CVS Health, T-Mobile US...
11/03Vontobel's Nine-Month Net New Money Climbs 4%
MT
11/03Vontobel continues to deliver very good results
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 481 M 1 610 M 1 610 M
Net income 2021 314 M 341 M 341 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,3x
Yield 2021 3,67%
Capitalization 4 405 M 4 779 M 4 789 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,97x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 070
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Vontobel Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VONTOBEL HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 78,50 CHF
Average target price 81,45 CHF
Spread / Average Target 3,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Zeno Staub Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Anton Heinzl Chief Financial Officer
Herbert J. Scheidt Chairman
Felix Lenhard Chief Operating Officer
Maria-Antonella Bino General Counsel, Head-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VONTOBEL HOLDING AG11.82%4 779
BLACKROCK, INC.28.22%139 408
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.41.11%91 342
UBS GROUP AG31.64%61 361
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)33.67%46 353
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.28.23%43 629