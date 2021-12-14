Vontobel to open new Miami office in U.S. wealth push

ZURICH, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Swiss wealth and asset manager
Vontobel plans to open a new wealth management office
in Miami as it looks to grab a greater share of the North
American market, its chief executive told Reuters.
"Within the U.S., there is a migration of wealth from the
North to the South," Chief Executive Zeno Staub said in an
interview. "More and more local wealth is going to Florida. We
therefore plan to establish a presence in Miami in the coming
months."
The Zurich-based lender, which manages just under 300
billion Swiss francs ($326 billion) for private and
institutional investors, is looking to expand in the United
States, while also breaking into new markets and using
digitalisation to offer its funds to a broader client pool, he
said.
Vontobel now manages roughly 4 billion Swiss francs for
wealthy U.S. clients in accounts in Zurich and Geneva, as well
as through its office in New York.
In Miami, it plans to employ client advisers while booking
wealthy individuals' money out of Switzerland, as it does for
clients in its New York office.
Within asset management, banks such as Citi, JPMorgan
, Morgan Stanley and Santander count
amongst its key customers.
It is extending its products and funds offering in the
United States accordingly, Staub said.
"We've made substantial investments in order to be able to
provide a broader product range in the United States," he said.
"And we have the ambition to move the needle there in the next
few years."
Vontobel does not see the need to grow the size of its
business through M&A, he said.
"Our appetite to make acquisitions just for the sake of
increasing volumes is even lower now than it was in the past,"
Staub said, adding the bank would be open to deals in asset
management that provide new capabilities.
"In wealth management, we are more interested in access to
markets than in pure volume," he said.
($1 = 0.9189 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Oliver Hirt; editing
by David Evans)