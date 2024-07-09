9 July 2024, Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Today, we announce that the joint venture Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd (AVTL) is exploring options to fund future growth for AVTL. These options may include among others a potential fund raise by way of public issue, preferential issue or combination thereof of the equity shares and debt for the JV company and as may be decided by the AVTL board in absolute discretion and permitted under applicable laws and regulations.



Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltd is India’s largest independent tank storage company for LPG and chemicals.

No final decisions have been made at this point in time and there is no certainty on the outcome of this exploration of growth funding options. Further announcements will be made as and when required. No further details can be disclosed.



