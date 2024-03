Royal Vopak N.V. is the world's leading independent tank storage company. The group operates a global network of terminals located at strategic locations along major trade routes. With over 400 years of history and a strong focus on safety and sustainability, Royal Vopak N.V. ensures safe, efficient and clean storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for its customers. By doing so, the group enables the delivery of products that are vital to its economy and daily lives, ranging from oil, chemicals, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils.