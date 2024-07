July 26 (Reuters) - Dutch tank storage company Vopak lifted the lower end of its core profit guidance range for the full year on Friday.

It expects 2024 proportionate earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to come between 1.15 billion and 1.18 billion euros ($1.25 billion and $1.28 billion), versus a previous forecast of 1.14 billion to 1.18 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9210 euros) (Reporting by Alban Kacher in Gdansk; Editing by Milla Nissi)