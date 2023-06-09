Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vor Biopharma Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOR   US9290331084

VOR BIOPHARMA INC.

(VOR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:40:39 2023-06-09 am EDT
5.440 USD   +2.06%
07:35aVor Biopharma : Bio Clinical Update Presentation
PU
07:35aVor Biopharma : Bio Corporate Presentation June 2023
PU
07:31aSuccessful Primary Engraftment of Trem-cel in First Five AML Patients Demonstrates Promise of Vor Bio's Platform
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vor Biopharma : Bio Corporate Presentation June 2023

06/09/2023 | 07:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cure blood cancers through cell and genome engineering

June 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation (the "Presentation") contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about Vor Biopharma Inc. ("Vor," "Vor Bio" or the "Company"). The words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "could," "design," "enable" "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "towards," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying

words. Forward-looking statements in this Presentation include those regarding the feasibility of a trem-cel transplant to be successfully manufactured, to engraft normally, to maintain blood counts following treatment with Mylotarg following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant and to be well tolerated, Vor Bio's intentions to use VCAR33ALLO in combination with trem-cel as a Treatment System, the potential of trem-cel to enable targeted therapies in the post-transplant setting including Mylotarg and CD33-targetedCAR-Ts, the potential of Vor Bio's platform, Vor Bio's plans, strategies, expectations and anticipated milestones for its preclinical and clinical programs, the availability and timing of results from preclinical studies and clinical trials, the timing of regulatory filings, the expected safety profile of Vor Bio's product candidates, cash runway and expected capital requirements, and its plans and expectations related to the Company's manufacturing and facilities. Vor Bio may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the initiation, completion of, and availability and timing of results from, preclinical studies and clinical trials and clinical development of Vor Bio's product candidates; whether preclinical data or interim results from a clinical trial will be predictive of the final results of the trial or the results of future trials; the uncertainty of regulatory approvals to conduct trials or to market products; the success of Vor Bio's in-house manufacturing capabilities and efforts; and availability of funding sufficient for its foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. The interim data for trem- cel presented in this Presentation is based on five patients and future results for these patients or additional patients may not produce the same or consistent results. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in Vor Bio's most recent annual or quarterly report and in other reports it has filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this Presentation speak only as of the date of this Presentation, and Vor Bio expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Certain information contained in this Presentation relates to or is based on studies, publications, surveys and other data obtained from third party sources and Vor Bio's own internal estimates and research. While we believe these third-party sources to be reliable as of the date of this Presentation, we have not independently verified, and make no representation as to the adequacy, fairness, accuracy or completeness of any information obtained from third party sources. In addition, there can be no guarantee as to the accuracy or reliability of any assumptions or limitations that may be included in such third-party information. While we believe our own internal research is reliable, such research has not been verified by any independent source.

2

Vor's Vision: Cure Blood Cancers Through Cell & Genome Engineering

Unique approach

of protected eHSC transplants enabling post-transplant targeted therapy

Clinical proof of concept

of trem-cel eHSC demonstrated in patients with AML

VCAR33ALLO

IND cleared

Fully integrated in-house

GMP manufacturing capability

$210M

in cash, cash

equivalents and marketable securities as of

March 31, 2023

3

Changing the Thinking on Tumor Targeting

Biology:

Problem:

Solution:

Overlapping Targets

On-target Toxicity

Protected Transplants

Cancer antigens

Limits treatment

Treatment-resistant transplants

also expressed on

opportunities leading to

allowing therapies to be

healthy cells

poor outcomes

cancer-specific

4

Vor Bio's Platform Generating Next-Generation Programs

Hematopoietic

Target Discovery and

Cancer

Stem Cell Biology

Genome Engineering

Immunotherapy

Protected

CAR-T

Engineered HSC

Therapies

Transplants

5

Disclaimer

Vor Biopharma Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 11:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VOR BIOPHARMA INC.
07:35aVor Biopharma : Bio Clinical Update Presentation
PU
07:35aVor Biopharma : Bio Corporate Presentation June 2023
PU
07:31aSuccessful Primary Engraftment of Trem-cel in First Five AML Patients Demonstrates Prom..
AQ
06/05Vor Bio to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference
AQ
05/26Vor Biopharma : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/17Vor Biopharma : ASGCT – 2023 – Poster Presentation 618
PU
05/16JonesTrading Starts Vor Biopharma at Buy With $18 Price Target
MT
05/11Vor Bio Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Company Update
AQ
05/11Vor Biopharma Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/23Vor Biopharma : EBMT Annual Meeting – 2023 – Poster Presentation P249
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOR BIOPHARMA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,02x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 357 M 357 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 51,2%
Chart VOR BIOPHARMA INC.
Duration : Period :
Vor Biopharma Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOR BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 5,33 $
Average target price 14,81 $
Spread / Average Target 178%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bob Ang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Dean Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Patterson Chairman
Tirtha Chakraborty Chief Scientific Officer
Eyal C. Attar Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOR BIOPHARMA INC.-19.85%357
LONZA GROUP AG27.57%47 670
MODERNA, INC.-30.44%47 628
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.0.63%38 258
SEAGEN INC.51.52%36 511
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-19.98%23 713
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer