Vor Biopharma : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On May 26, 2023, Vor Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). There were 58,300,172 shares of common stock represented at the Annual Meeting by valid proxies or voted at the Annual Meeting, which was approximately 87% of the shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on the two proposals set forth below. A more detailed description of each proposal is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023.
Proposal 1 - Election of Two Class II Directors
David C. Lubner and Joshua Resnick, M.D. were each elected to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his successor is duly elected or qualified, or, if sooner, until the director's death, resignation or removal, by the following votes:
Nominee
Votes For
Votes
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
David C. Lubner
53,754,258
45,048
4,500,866
Joshua Resnick, M.D.
44,270,251
9,529,055
4,500,866
Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
The stockholders ratified the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023, by the following votes:
Votes For
Votes Against
Abstentions
58,294,758
1,908
3,506
