    VOR   US9290331084

VOR BIOPHARMA INC.

(VOR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-26 pm EDT
4.790 USD   +2.13%
Vor Biopharma : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/26/2023 | 09:09pm EDT
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): May 26, 2023

Vor Biopharma Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its Charter)

Delaware 001-39979 81-1591163

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

100 Cambridgepark Drive

Suite 101

Cambridge, Massachusetts

02140
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (617)655-6580

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-Kfiling is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instructions A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencementcommunications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c)under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading
Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Common Stock, $0.0001 par value per share VOR Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On May 26, 2023, Vor Biopharma Inc. (the "Company") held its 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting"). There were 58,300,172 shares of common stock represented at the Annual Meeting by valid proxies or voted at the Annual Meeting, which was approximately 87% of the shares of common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. At the Annual Meeting, the Company's stockholders voted on the two proposals set forth below. A more detailed description of each proposal is set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 14, 2023.

Proposal 1 - Election of Two Class II Directors

David C. Lubner and Joshua Resnick, M.D. were each elected to serve as a member of the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and until his successor is duly elected or qualified, or, if sooner, until the director's death, resignation or removal, by the following votes:

Nominee

Votes For Votes
Withheld 		Broker
Non-Votes

David C. Lubner

53,754,258 45,048 4,500,866

Joshua Resnick, M.D.

44,270,251 9,529,055 4,500,866

Proposal 2 - Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

The stockholders ratified the selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2023, by the following votes:

Votes For

Votes Against

Abstentions

58,294,758 1,908 3,506

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Vor Biopharma Inc.
By:

/s/ Robert Ang

Robert Ang
Chief Executive Officer
Date: May 26, 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vor Biopharma Inc. published this content on 26 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2023 01:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1,32 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -2,72x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 321 M 321 M -
EV / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 133
Free-Float 51,2%
Technical analysis trends VOR BIOPHARMA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 4,79 $
Average target price 14,81 $
Spread / Average Target 209%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bob Ang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nathan Dean Jorgensen Chief Financial Officer
Matthew R. Patterson Chairman
Tirtha Chakraborty Chief Scientific Officer
Eyal C. Attar Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOR BIOPHARMA INC.-27.97%314
MODERNA, INC.-29.59%48 212
LONZA GROUP AG24.70%46 307
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-3.62%36 640
SEAGEN INC.51.30%36 458
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-21.77%23 162
