  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Vornado Realty Trust
  News
  Summary
    VNO   US9290421091

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
  Report
Vornado Declares Quarterly $.53 Dividend On Common Shares

10/28/2021 | 02:19pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $.53 per share payable on November 19, 2021 to common shareholders of record on November 8, 2021.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT

Thomas Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the performance of the Company’s properties and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it has had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, current and future variants, the efficacy and durability of vaccines against the variants and the potential for increased government restrictions, which continue to be uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.


Analyst Recommendations on VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 533 M - -
Net income 2021 99,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 169 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 85,8x
Yield 2021 4,94%
Capitalization 8 222 M 8 222 M -
EV / Sales 2021 10,0x
EV / Sales 2022 9,46x
Nbr of Employees 2 899
Free-Float 72,9%
Managers and Directors
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Franco President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gaston Silva Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Sanelli Chief Administrative Officer & EVP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST14.94%8 222
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)16.48%74 028
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.12.46%44 533
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.54%31 909
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION17.93%28 550
SEGRO PLC38.77%21 706