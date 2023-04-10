Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Vornado Realty Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VNO   US9290421091

VORNADO REALTY TRUST

(VNO)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-10 pm EDT
15.33 USD   -0.20%
04:36pVornado Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report
AQ
04:27pVornado Realty Trust : P R E S S R E L E A S E - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pVornado Realty Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vornado Realty Trust : P R E S S R E L E A S E - Form 8-K

04/10/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
P R E S S R E L E A S E

Vornado Releases 2022 Environmental, Social,
& Governance Report
New York City| April 10, 2023
NEW YORK…..VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it released its 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance ("ESG") report.
This ESG report is Vornado's fourteenth consecutive annual report which highlights the Company's industry-leading accomplishments in sustainability and provides key metrics on the Company's ESG priorities. Key ESG achievements include:
•Procured 100% renewable energy credits (RECs) for electricity directly managed by Vornado in the key markets in which we operate. These RECs include those sourced from hydroelectric, solar and wind facilities located in the States of New York and California.
•Achieved a 28% reduction in overall energy consumption across our in-service office portfolio, since 2009.
•Reached a 64% waste diversion rate this year across our in-service office portfolio against our 75% long-term target.
•Received multiple awards recognizing our continued industry leadership in sustainability including the 12th NAREIT Leader in the Light Award; Energy Star Partner of the Year with Sustained Excellence and Global "Sector Leader" for Diversified Office/Retail REITs in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB), ranking #1 in the USA amongst peers. Overall, Vornado placed 3rd among 112 responding listed companies within the Americas.
•Launched community programming at THE PENN District through our Worklife program.
•Continued to focus on board refreshment with the appointment of Raymond J. McGuire to the Board of Trustees.

Our report, along with expanded information on Vornado's ESG programs, can be found on the Company's website located at www.vno.com.
Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

Contact
Thomas J. Sanelli
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They represent our intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Our future results, financial condition and business may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. You can find many of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "would," "may" or other similar expressions in this press release. We also note the following forward-looking statements: in the case of our development and redevelopment projects, the estimated completion date, estimated project cost, projected incremental cash yield, stabilization date and cost to complete; and estimates of future capital expenditures, dividends to common and preferred shareholders and operating partnership distributions. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Currently, some of the factors are the increase in interest rates and inflation and the continuing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect that these factors have had and may continue to have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general.
NYSE: VNO | WWW.VNO.COM

Attachments

Disclaimer

Vornado Realty Trust published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 20:26:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about VORNADO REALTY TRUST
04:36pVornado Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, & Governance Report
AQ
04:27pVornado Realty Trust : P R E S S R E L E A S E - Form 8-K
PU
04:18pVornado Realty Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
04/07Vornado Realty Trust : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
03/31Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Vornado Realty Trust to $13 From $18, Maintains ..
MT
03/21Goldman Sachs Reinstates Vornado Realty Trust at Sell With $12 Price Target
MT
03/21Piper Sandler Upgrades Vornado Realty Trust to Neutral From Underweight, Adjusts Price ..
MT
03/20Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on Vornado Realty Trust to $22 From $27, Maintai..
MT
03/19Vornado Realty Trust(NYSE:VNO) dropped from FTSE All-World Ind..
CI
03/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Vornado Realty Trust to $18 From $19, Maintains ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VORNADO REALTY TRUST
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 823 M - -
Net income 2023 -45,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 125 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -100x
Yield 2023 9,89%
Capitalization 2 947 M 2 947 M -
EV / Sales 2023 6,07x
EV / Sales 2024 6,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 146
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Vornado Realty Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VORNADO REALTY TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 15,36 $
Average target price 19,89 $
Spread / Average Target 29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steven Roth Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Franco President & Chief Financial Officer
Robert Entin Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Gaston Silva Chief Operating Officer
Thomas Sanelli Chief Administrative Officer & EVP-Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VORNADO REALTY TRUST-26.19%2 947
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-1.36%41 330
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-14.61%21 530
W. P. CAREY INC.-5.50%15 796
SEGRO PLC1.89%11 681
CAPITALAND INTEGRATED COMMERCIAL TRUST-0.98%10 087
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer