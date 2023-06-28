DENVER, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vortex Brands Co. (OTC: VTXB) is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a new batch of cutting-edge bitcoin mining machines, furthering its ongoing expansion strategy to double its mining capacity. This strategic move is poised to significantly increase the company's hashpower, offering the potential for higher quarterly dividends to reward its valued shareholders.

The state-of-the-art machines will be strategically deployed across Vortex's network of mining farms, carefully selected for their advantageous locations with low energy costs and favorable regulatory environments. By expanding its mining capacity, the company aims to solidify its market share in the thriving bitcoin mining industry, which continues to experience unprecedented growth fueled by the surging demand for cryptocurrencies.

Vortex Brands Co. has a proven track record of delivering impressive returns to its shareholders. With a business model focused on revenue generation from mining activities and consistent dividend distribution, the company remains committed to leveraging cutting-edge technology to optimize the efficiency and profitability of its mining operations.

"Our acquisition of these state-of-the-art bitcoin mining machines underscores our unwavering dedication to delivering substantial value to our esteemed shareholders," emphasized Todd Higley, CEO of Vortex Brands Co. "We firmly believe that bitcoin mining represents an exceptionally lucrative venture with immense growth potential. By expanding our hashpower, we are poised to seize this opportune moment and provide our investors with highly attractive returns on their investments."

Transparency Aligned with our unwavering commitment to transparency, we prioritize providing comprehensive information about our bitcoin mining operations. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to visit the following link to gain full visibility into our wallet: https://www.blockchain.com/btc/address/38xnQP3mbWoDQTqLZy3GFMZyd2bwigvwCp

About Vortex Brands Co.: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company that focuses on cryptocurrency sector, particularly Bitcoin Mining. Additional information is available by visiting company's website at www.vortexbrands.us or on twitter at https://twitter.com/Vortexbrands.

*Revenue related calculations. Please note that the Company believes that any revenue related calculations are accurate and based on factual information, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve all projections due to number of business-related factors, such as power pricing, mining equipment availability, bitcoin mining difficulty, bitcoin market pricing and other unforeseen issues in deploying its mining rigs. You can view update information on Bitcoin Mining by visiting https://minerstat.com/coin/BTC

Certain statements in this release constitute forward-looking statements . These statements include the capabilities and success of the Company's business and any of its products, services or solutions. The words "believe," "forecast," "project," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause the Company to not achieve some or all of its goals or the Company's previously reported actual results, performance (finance or operating) to change or differ from future results, performance (financing and operating) or achievements, including those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

