    VTXB   US92904T1007

VORTEX BRANDS CO.

(VTXB)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Markets - 01/07 03:59:42 pm
0.0106 USD   +51.43%
05:28pVORTEX BRANDS : Quarterly Report
PU
01/07Vortex Brands Announces 25-for-1 Forward Stock Split
PR
2021Vortex Brands Bitcoin Mining Supports Launch of Electricity Recycling Industry
PR
Summary 
Summary

Vortex Brands : Quarterly Report

01/08/2022 | 05:28pm EST
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Vortex Brands Co.

3511 Del Paso Rd., Ste. 160 PMB 432

Sacramento, CA 95835

________________________________

Phone:213-260-0321

Website: www.vortexbrands.us

Email: info@vortexbrands.us

SIC Code:7389

Quarterly Report

For the Period Ending: November 30, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of November 30, 2021,the current reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

273,250,000

As of August 31, 2021, the previous reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

256,750,000

As of February 28, 2021, the most recent completed fiscal year, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

256,750,000

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's hen outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, o her than a merger or consolidation which would result in he voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 25

Yes:

No:

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Vortex Brands Co. ("Vortex Brands", "we", "us", "our", the "Company" or the "Registrant") was originally incorporated in the State of Colorado on May 6, 2005 under the name of Global Sunrise, Inc. On January 15, 2007 the Company changed its name to Zulu Energy Corp. On May 29, 2014, the Company changed its name to Vortex Brands Co. The Company trades on OTC Markets PINKS under the symbol "VTXB".

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

May 6, 2005, in Colorado. Current Standing in the state: Current

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

The board of directors has approved a forward split for a minimum of 25 shares for 1 share. The final split adjustment will be finalized when the company files with FINRA and may be adjusted up to 75 shares for 1 share.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

3511 Del Paso Rd., Ste. 160 PMB 432, Sacramento, CA 95835

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

VTXB

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common

CUSIP:

92904T100

Par or stated value:

0.0001.

Total shares authorized:

3,000,000,000as of date: 12/20/2021

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 25

returned to

share) at

market

investment

Services

treasury)

Issuance

price at

control

Provided

the time

disclosed).

of

issuance?

(Yes/No)

5/13/2019

New

2,500,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Robin and

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Casey

Price)

Connelly

5/13/2019

New

3,750,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Roberta Vidal

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Price)

5/13/2019

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Michael

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Stevens

Price)

5/24/2019

New

14,500,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Rosetta &

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Douglas

Price)

Cashman

5/24/2019

New

500,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Alexander

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Cashman

Price)

5/24/2019

New

500,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Katelyn

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Cashman

Price)

5/24/2019

New

3,500,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Nicholas

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Cashman

Price)

5/24/2019

New

4,000,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Patricia

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Cashman

Price)

9/16/2019

New

600,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Kyle Rash

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Price)

9/16/2019

New

600,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

James

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Standberg

Price)

10/09/2019

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.004

Yes

Michael Fohn

Cash

UR

Reg A

Issuance

(Reg A

Price)

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 25

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vortex Brands Company published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 22:27:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
