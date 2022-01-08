Vortex Brands : Quarterly Report

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Vortex Brands Co.
3511 Del Paso Rd., Ste. 160 PMB 432
Sacramento, CA 95835
________________________________
Phone:213-260-0321
Website: www.vortexbrands.us
Email: info@vortexbrands.us
SIC Code:7389
Quarterly Report
For the Period Ending: November 30, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of November 30, 2021,the current reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
273,250,000
As of August 31, 2021, the previous reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
256,750,000
As of February 28, 2021, the most recent completed fiscal year, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
256,750,000
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's hen outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, o her than a merger or consolidation which would result in he voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Vortex Brands Co. ("Vortex Brands", "we", "us", "our", the "Company" or the "Registrant") was originally incorporated in the State of Colorado on May 6, 2005 under the name of Global Sunrise, Inc. On January 15, 2007 the Company changed its name to Zulu Energy Corp. On May 29, 2014, the Company changed its name to Vortex Brands Co. The Company trades on OTC Markets PINKS under the symbol "VTXB".
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
May 6, 2005, in Colorado. Current Standing in the state: Current
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
The board of directors has approved a forward split for a minimum of 25 shares for 1 share. The final split adjustment will be finalized when the company files with FINRA and may be adjusted up to 75 shares for 1 share.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
3511 Del Paso Rd., Ste. 160 PMB 432, Sacramento, CA 95835
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
VTXB
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common
CUSIP:
92904T100
Par or stated value:
0.0001.
Total shares authorized:
3,000,000,000as of date: 12/20/2021
returned to
share) at
market
investment
Services
treasury)
Issuance
price at
control
Provided
the time
disclosed).
of
issuance?
(Yes/No)
5/13/2019
New
2,500,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Robin and
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Casey
Price)
Connelly
5/13/2019
New
3,750,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Roberta Vidal
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Price)
5/13/2019
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Michael
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Stevens
Price)
5/24/2019
New
14,500,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Rosetta &
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Douglas
Price)
Cashman
5/24/2019
New
500,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Alexander
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Cashman
Price)
5/24/2019
New
500,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Katelyn
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Cashman
Price)
5/24/2019
New
3,500,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Nicholas
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Cashman
Price)
5/24/2019
New
4,000,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Patricia
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Cashman
Price)
9/16/2019
New
600,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Kyle Rash
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Price)
9/16/2019
New
600,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
James
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Standberg
Price)
10/09/2019
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.004
Yes
Michael Fohn
Cash
UR
Reg A
Issuance
(Reg A
Price)
