Vortex Brands : Quarterly Report

The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, o her than a merger or consolidation which would result in he voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two

The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule

1 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

As of February 28, 2021, the most recent completed fiscal year, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

As of August 31, 2021, the previous reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

As of November 30, 2021,the current reporting period, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Vortex Brands Co. ("Vortex Brands", "we", "us", "our", the "Company" or the "Registrant") was originally incorporated in the State of Colorado on May 6, 2005 under the name of Global Sunrise, Inc. On January 15, 2007 the Company changed its name to Zulu Energy Corp. On May 29, 2014, the Company changed its name to Vortex Brands Co. The Company trades on OTC Markets PINKS under the symbol "VTXB".

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

May 6, 2005, in Colorado. Current Standing in the state: Current

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

The board of directors has approved a forward split for a minimum of 25 shares for 1 share. The final split adjustment will be finalized when the company files with FINRA and may be adjusted up to 75 shares for 1 share.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

3511 Del Paso Rd., Ste. 160 PMB 432, Sacramento, CA 95835

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes: ☐ No: ☒

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: