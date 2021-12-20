Vortiv : ATO Class Ruling - published

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

21 December 2021

ATO Class Ruling - return of capital to shareholders

Vortiv Limited (ASX: VOR or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has published a Class Ruling in relation to the taxation treatment of the return of capital of 10 cents per share paid to Vortiv shareholders on 30 April 2021.

The ATO Class Ruling confirms that the return of capital is not a dividend for Australian tax purposes.

The return of capital was approved by shareholders at the Vortiv Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 April 2021 and paid on 30 April 2021.

A copy of the Class Ruling is attached below.

Those shareholders that were either non-residents or had not provided their tax file number at the time of the return of capital payment (Affected Shareholders) had a portion of the payment withheld until such time as the ATO had determined the tax treatment of the payment and released the Class Ruling. The Company will now arrange for the payment to Affected Shareholders of any relevant amounts withheld from the return of capital payment.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors, Vortiv Ltd.

For further enquiries: Alastair Beard Mr Nicholas Smedley Joint Company Secretary Chairman Vortiv Limited Vortiv Limited P: +61 411 717 073 P: +61 447 074 160 E: investor@vortiv.com E: nsmedley@vortiv.com

If shareholders wish to update their details with the Company's share registry please contact:

Advanced Share Registry Limited

110 Stirling Highway, Nedlands WA 6009