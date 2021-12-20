Vortiv : ATO Class Ruling - published

ATO Class Ruling - return of capital to shareholders
Vortiv Limited (ASX: VOR or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) has published a Class Ruling in relation to the taxation treatment of the return of capital of 10 cents per share paid to Vortiv shareholders on 30 April 2021.
The ATO Class Ruling confirms that the return of capital is not a dividend for Australian tax purposes.
The return of capital was approved by shareholders at the Vortiv Extraordinary General Meeting on 19 April 2021 and paid on 30 April 2021.
A copy of the Class Ruling is attached below.
Those shareholders that were either non-residents or had not provided their tax file number at the time of the return of capital payment (Affected Shareholders) had a portion of the payment withheld until such time as the ATO had determined the tax treatment of the payment and released the Class Ruling. The Company will now arrange for the payment to Affected Shareholders of any relevant amounts withheld from the return of capital payment.
Authorised for release by the Board of Directors, Vortiv Ltd.
Units 8-9, 88 Forrest Street, Cottesloe, Western Australia 6011 Australia
This publication (excluding appendix) is a public ruling for the purposes of the Taxation Administration Act 1953.
If this Ruling applies to you, and you correctly rely on it, we will apply the law to you in the way set out in this Ruling. That is, you will not pay any more tax or penalties or interest in respect of the matters covered by this Ruling.
What this Ruling is about
1
Who this Ruling applies to
4
When this Ruling applies
6
Ruling
7
Scheme
14
Appendix - Explanation
30
What this Ruling is about
This Ruling sets out the income tax consequences for shareholders of Vortiv Limited (Vortiv) who received the return of capital payment of 10 cents per ordinary Vortiv share on 30 April 2021 (Payment Date).
Full details of this scheme are set out in paragraphs 14 to 29 of this Ruling.
All legislative references in this Ruling are to theIncome Tax Assessment
Act 1997, unless otherwise indicated.
Who this Ruling applies to
This Ruling applies to you if you:
were registered on the Vortiv share register on 23 April 2021 (Record Date)
held your Vortiv shares on capital account; that is, you did not hold your shares as revenue assets (as defined in section 977-50) or as trading stock (as defined in subsection 995-1(1)) on the Record Date, and
received the return of capital payment of 10 cents per Vortiv share on the Payment Date.
This Ruling does not apply to anyone who is subject to the taxation of financial arrangements rules in Division 230 in relation to the scheme outlined in paragraphs 14
Class Ruling CR 2021/99
Class Ruling
CR 2021/99
Status: legally binding
to 29 of this Ruling. Division 230 will not apply to individuals, unless they have made an election for it to apply.
When this Ruling applies
6. This Ruling applies from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2021.
Ruling
Return of capital is not a dividend
7. The return of capital is not a dividend as defined in subsection 6(1) of the Income Tax Assessment Act 1936 (ITAA 1936).
Sections 45A, 45B and 45C of the ITAA 1936 do not apply
8. The Commissioner will not make a determination under either subsection 45A(2) or paragraph 45B(3)(b) of the ITAA 1936 that section 45C of the ITAA 1936 applies to any part of the return of capital you received on the Payment Date.
Capital gains tax consequences
CGT event G1
9. CGT event G1 happened to you when Vortiv paid you the return of capital
of 10 cents per share in respect of each Vortiv share you owned on the Record Date and continued to own on the Payment Date (section 104-135).
You made a capital gain when CGT event G1 happened if the return of capital of 10 cents per Vortiv share you received was more than the share's cost base (subsection 104-135(3)). No capital loss can be made from CGT event G1 (Note 1 to subsection 104-135(3))
If the return of capital of 10 cents per Vortiv share you received was not more than the cost base of the share, the cost base and reduced cost base of each share is reduced by the amount of the return of capital (subsection 104-135(4)).
Discount capital gain
12. You can treat a capital gain made when CGT event G1 happened as a 'discount capital gain' under Subdivision 115-A provided that you acquired your Vortiv share at least 12 months before the Payment Date (subsection 115-25(1)) and the other conditions in Subdivision 115-A are satisfied.
Foreign residents
13. If you were a foreign resident or the trustee of a foreign trust for CGT purposes as defined in subsection 995-1(1), you disregard any capital gain made from CGT event G1
Class Ruling
CR 2021/99
Status: legally binding
under subsection 855-10(1) as a Vortiv share is not an 'indirect Australian real property interest' (table item 2 of section 855-15), provided that:
you did not use your Vortiv share at any time in carrying on a business through a permanent establishment in Australia (table item 3 of section 855-15), or
your Vortiv share was not covered by subsection 104-165(3) about individuals who defer capital gains upon ceasing to be Australian residents (table item 5 of section 855-15).
Scheme
14. The following description of the scheme is based on information provided by the applicant. If the scheme is not carried out as described, this Ruling cannot be relied upon.
Background
Vortiv Limited
Vortiv is an Australian-resident company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). Vortiv is also the head company of an income tax consolidated group.
Vortiv is a technology-based company focused on the financial services sector. Vortiv is involved in providing a range of information technology management services and continues to hold a non-controlling interest in TSI India, a company installing and managing a network of automated teller machines (ATMs) on behalf of major banks in India.
On 22 October 2020, Vortix announced on the ASX it had executed a conditional share sale agreement (the Disposal) to sell 100% of its interests in the following operating entities for $25 million:
Decipher Works Pty Ltd (DWX), and
Cloudten Industries Pty Ltd (C10).
Return of capital
On 11 March 2021, and later updated on the 18 March 2021, Vortiv announced that an amount of $21.85 million would be returned to shareholders as a consequence of the Disposal, comprising:
a fully franked dividend of $7.8 million, and
an equal access capital return (EACR) of $14.05 million, equivalent to 10 cents per share on issue.
The EACR was approved by shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 April 2021.
Vortiv conducted the return of capital because it:
disposed a significant part of its business, and
Class Ruling
CR 2021/99
Status: legally binding
had undertaken a review of its capital requirements for its ongoing operations to be able to make the distribution of capital following the Disposal of the group's DWX and C10 businesses.
The total amount of the EACR of $14.05 million was paid to shareholders on 30 April 2021.
The total amount of the return of capital was debited against Vortiv's share capital account and was funded entirely from Vortiv's cash reserves of $22.7 million.
Capital structure
23. Vortiv's financial position as at 31 March 2021 disclosed:
Total Assets
$28,986,000
Total Liabilities
$8,064,000
Total Net Assets
$20,922,000
Contributed Equity
$41,989,000
Reserves
$802,000
Accumulated Losses
$21,869,000
Vortiv had 140,524,363 ordinary shares on issue as at 31 March 2021.
There were 47 Vortiv shareholders registered in jurisdictions outside of Australia. The aggregated shareholding of all foreign resident shareholders is 1.070%.
Vortiv had 'cash and cash equivalents' as at 31 March 2021 of $22,709,000.
On the Payment Date, Vortiv's share capital account was not tainted within the meaning of section 197-50.
Other information
Vortiv did not declare or pay any dividend from 1 July 2011 to 10 March 2021.
A Vortiv share is not an 'indirect Australian real property interest' as defined in section 855-25.
Commissioner of Taxation
15 December 2021
