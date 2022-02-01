Log in
    VOR   AU0000057895

VORTIV LIMITED

(VOR)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 01/31
0.023 AUD   -4.17%
01/31VORTIV : Application for quotation of securities - VOR
PU
01/21Vortiv Expects to Settle Stake Acquisition in TSI India on Jan. 31
MT
01/20VORTIV : Application for quotation of securities - VOR
PU
Vortiv : Notification regarding unquoted securities - VOR

02/01/2022 | 02:12am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

only

Entity name

VORTIV LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Tuesday February 01, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

Other

use

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

ASX +security

code

Security description

New class - code

Underwriter Options

to be confirmed

personalFor

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Total number of +securities to be

issued/transferred Issue date

10,000,000 01/03/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

1 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

VORTIV LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

057335672

1.3

ASX issuer code

VOR

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

1/2/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

2 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are: Other

Please specify

As per ASX Appendix 3B lodged on 20 Dec 2021 at 11:09am.

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

3 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

New +securities

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Underwriter Options

+Security type

ISIN code

Options

use

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

1/3/2022

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?

personal

Yes

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being

issued.

https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20211217/pdf/45497cwyg23w5w.pdf

Refer Schedule 3.

Options Details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.04500000

17/1/2025

Details of the existing class of +security that will be issued upon exercise or conversion of this new class of

company option

For

Other

Description

One fully paid ordinary share for each option exercised.

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Note that these options are being issued from within the Company's existing LR 7.1 Placement capacity.

The issue will then be ratified by shareholders - subject to approval of resolution 5 at the EGM on 2 Feb 2022.

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

4 / 7

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are notifying the issue of these +securities to ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

All 10,000,000 underwriter options will be issued to Lazarus Corporate Finance Pty Ltd.

Options are to be unquoted.

only

Issue details

Number of +securities

10,000,000

use

Were the +securities issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Underwriting services delivered as part of the Entitlement Offer.

Purpose of the issue

To pay for services rendered

personalFor

Additional Details

Options issued in accordance with the lead manager mandate (refer Schedule 4 of NOM of 17 Dec 2021).

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted

5 / 7

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vortiv Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
