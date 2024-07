Vossloh AG is a Germany-based rail infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: The Core Components segment includes the Vossloh Fastening Systems division for all areas of application worldwide, from heavy-haul to high-speed rail lines and urban transport. The Customized Modules segment comprises the Vossloh Switch Systems division which covers a wide range of applications, extending from light-rail to high-speed applications. The Lifecycle Solutions segment concentrates on specialist services for the maintenance of rails and switches. The service portfolio mainly includes maintenance, grinding and milling for the corrective and preventive care of rails and switches, welding services and rail and switch logistics.