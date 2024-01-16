EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.01.2024 / 08:29 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.vossloh.com/de/investor-relations/mitteilungen-und-veroeffentlichungen/finanzpublikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 21, 2024
Address: https://www.vossloh.com/en/investor-relations/financial/financial-publications/

Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com

 
