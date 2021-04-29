PRESS RELEASE : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: -2

Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com Company headquarters: Werdohl, Germany * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292 Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-04-29 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com Internet: www.vossloh.com ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1190051 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1190051 2021-04-29

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2021 01:31 ET (05:31 GMT)