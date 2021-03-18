Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vossloh AG    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Orders -2-

03/18/2021 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG intend to propose a dividend of EUR1.00 per share to the 
shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 19, 2021. This would correspond to a payout ratio of just 
over 40 percent of earnings per share from continuing operations. 
Vossloh Group                                 2020    2019 
Orders received                      EUR mill. 915.5 866.7^1 
Order backlog                        EUR mill. 594.5   549.2 
Sales revenues                       EUR mill. 869.7 861.5^2 
EBITDA (2019 adjusted)               EUR mill. 123.1   105.5 
EBITDA margin (2019 adjusted)        %        14.2    11.5 
EBIT (2019 adjusted)                 EUR mill.  73.1    55.7 
EBIT margin (2019 adjusted)          %         8.4     6.1 
Net income                           EUR mill.  20.8 (136.8) 
Earnings per share                   EUR        0.98  (8.32) 
of which from continuing operations  EUR        2.47  (4.13) 
ROCE                                 %         8.4   (4.2) 
Value added                          EUR mill.  12.4 (105.4)

^1 The 2019 orders received figure does not include EUR71.5 million from the U.S. switch activities sold in the same year for comparability purposes. ^2 The 2019 sales figure does not include EUR54.9 million from the U.S. switch activities sold in the same year for comparability purposes.

Contact information for the media: Gundolf Moritz (Mirnock Consulting) Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608 Email: presse@vossloh.com Contact information for investors: Dr. Daniel Gavranovic Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609 Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a globally active technology group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and customer orientation. Vossloh's comprehensive range of rail track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of products and services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track availability. Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With roughly 80 Group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production sites, Vossloh is a global company with a local presence. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate management and climate protection and makes an important contribution to sustainable mobility of passengers and goods with its products and services. The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2020 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of about EUR870 million with approximately 3,500 employees.

Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com Company headquarters: Werdohl, Germany * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292 Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-18 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft 
              Vosslohstr. 4 
              58791 Werdohl 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 
Fax:          +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 
E-mail:       investor.relations@vossloh.com 
Internet:     www.vossloh.com 
ISIN:         DE0007667107 
WKN:          766710 
Indices:      SDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1176405 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1176405 2021-03-18

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2021 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SDAX PERFORMANCE INDEX 9:00-20:00 -0.43% 15361.8 Delayed Quote.4.04%
VOSSLOH AG -0.12% 41.15 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
All news about VOSSLOH AG
02:32aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Orders received and sales up when adjusted for port..
EQ
02:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Orders -2-
DJ
02:32aPRESS RELEASE  : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Orders received and sales up when a..
DJ
02:26aVOSSLOH  : Financial statements of Vossloh AG 2020
PU
03/04VOSSLOH  : One of Germany's largest chemical complexes relies on MR.pro®
PU
03/03VOSSLOH  : Orders received and sales up when adjusted for portfolio effects, pro..
PU
02/24PRESS RELEASE  : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh mourns the death of Heinz H..
DJ
02/24VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Vossloh mourns the death of Heinz Hermann Thiele
EQ
02/24VOSSLOH  : mourns the death of Heinz Hermann Thiele
PU
02/23HEINZ HERMANN THIELE : Knorr-Bremse, Lufthansa mogul Thiele dies at 79
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 874 M 1 045 M 1 045 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M 16,7 M 16,7 M
Net Debt 2020 374 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2020 51,9x
Yield 2020 1,23%
Capitalization 723 M 860 M 865 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,26x
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 491
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart VOSSLOH AG
Duration : Period :
Vossloh AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOSSLOH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 44,33 €
Last Close Price 41,15 €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Oliver Schuster Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Furnivall Chief Operating Officer
Michael Ulrich Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich M. Harnacke Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOSSLOH AG-0.48%868
VINCI12.51%61 496
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.82%33 439
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED11.70%28 730
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED4.39%26 517
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED12.52%20 932
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ