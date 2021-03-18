PRESS RELEASE : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Orders -2

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Vossloh AG intend to propose a dividend of EUR1.00 per share to the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 19, 2021. This would correspond to a payout ratio of just over 40 percent of earnings per share from continuing operations. Vossloh Group 2020 2019 Orders received EUR mill. 915.5 866.7^1 Order backlog EUR mill. 594.5 549.2 Sales revenues EUR mill. 869.7 861.5^2 EBITDA (2019 adjusted) EUR mill. 123.1 105.5 EBITDA margin (2019 adjusted) % 14.2 11.5 EBIT (2019 adjusted) EUR mill. 73.1 55.7 EBIT margin (2019 adjusted) % 8.4 6.1 Net income EUR mill. 20.8 (136.8) Earnings per share EUR 0.98 (8.32) of which from continuing operations EUR 2.47 (4.13) ROCE % 8.4 (4.2) Value added EUR mill. 12.4 (105.4)

^1 The 2019 orders received figure does not include EUR71.5 million from the U.S. switch activities sold in the same year for comparability purposes. ^2 The 2019 sales figure does not include EUR54.9 million from the U.S. switch activities sold in the same year for comparability purposes.

Contact information for the media: Gundolf Moritz (Mirnock Consulting) Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608 Email: presse@vossloh.com Contact information for investors: Dr. Daniel Gavranovic Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609 Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a globally active technology group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and customer orientation. Vossloh's comprehensive range of rail track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of products and services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track availability. Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With roughly 80 Group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production sites, Vossloh is a global company with a local presence. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate management and climate protection and makes an important contribution to sustainable mobility of passengers and goods with its products and services. The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2020 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of about EUR870 million with approximately 3,500 employees.

