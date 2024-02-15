Vossloh AG is a Germany-based rail infrastructure company. It operates through four segments: The Core Components segment includes the Vossloh Fastening Systems division and offers standardized fastening system products. The Customized Modules segment comprises the Vossloh Switch Systems division and provides turnout systems, signaling products and signaling systems. The Lifecycle Solutions segment operates through the Vossloh Rail Services division and specializes in rail and turnout maintenance, as well as logistics services including stationary and mobile welding services. The Transportation segment comprises the Vossloh Locomotives division offers customers a range of locomotives with diesel-hydraulic or diesel-electric drive as well as electrical components for rail vehicles and buses