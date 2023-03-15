Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Vossloh AG
  News
  Summary
    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:43:24 2023-03-15 am EDT
38.53 EUR   -2.10%
06:29aVossloh Aktiengesellschaft : Executive Board contracts of Dr. Thomas Triska and Jan Furnivall extended
EQ
02/10INDEX MONITOR: Dax departure of Linde clears the way for Commerzbank
DP
01/19Afr : Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board contracts of Dr. Thomas Triska and Jan Furnivall extended

03/15/2023 | 06:29am EDT
EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Personnel
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Executive Board contracts of Dr. Thomas Triska and Jan Furnivall extended

15.03.2023 / 11:27 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Executive Board contracts of Dr. Thomas Triska and Jan Furnivall extended

  • Supervisory Board appoints Dr. Thomas Triska (CFO) and Jan Furnivall (COO) for a further five years
  • Continuity in the Vossloh Group's successful development ensured

Werdohl, March 15, 2023. Vossloh AG's Supervisory Board extended the terms of office and contracts of Dr. Thomas Triska (CFO) and Jan Furnivall (COO) by a further five years until October 31, 2028. Dr. Thomas Triska and Jan Furnivall have been members of the Executive Board since November 2020 and have already played a key role in shaping the future of the Vossloh Group over many years in various management positions. With the reappointment, the Supervisory Board acknowledges the very successful work of the two Executive Board members and ensures the long-term continuation of the company's successful path.

"Even in challenging times, Vossloh is very successfully continuing on its path of profitable growth. Vossloh's extremely positive development over the past few years is due not least to the Executive Board team around CEO Oliver Schuster. Dr. Triska and Mr. Furnivall have shown in recent years that they are essential pillars of the company's success. We are therefore delighted that both gentlemen will continue their tasks on the Executive Board for a further five years. The rail industry is on course for growth worldwide. With the decisions taken, we are ensuring that Vossloh will continue to achieve its ambitious goals in the future," says Supervisory Board Chairman Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube.

Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG: "I am very pleased that we are continuing our very successful cooperation, characterized by great respect, trust and collegiality, on a long-term basis. Supported by the Supervisory Board and working as a team with all our colleagues, in recent years we have shaped Vossloh into a powerful, innovative and customer-oriented company and together set the course for a sustainably successful future. At a time when rail is experiencing a renaissance as a sustainable mode of transport and our industry is changing at a rapid pace, stability and continuity at the top of the company are crucial success factors. I am very much looking forward to continuing our successful course together with Dr. Triska and Mr. Furnivall and to actively shaping the global trend toward more rail-based green mobility."

Contact details for the media:
Andreas Friedemann
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608
E-mail: Presse@vossloh.com 

Contact details for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609
E-mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a global technology group which for 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability, and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable passenger and freight mobility.

The Group's activities are organized into the three divisions Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In fiscal year 2021, Vossloh generated sales of €942.8 million with around 3,600 employees.

Vossloh AG - Vosslohstrasse 4 - D-58791 Werdohl - Phone +49(0)2392/52-0 - Fax +49(0)2392/52-538 - www.vossloh.com
Registered office of the Company: Werdohl - Commercial Register: Iserlohn Local Court HRB 5292
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube
Management Board: Oliver Schuster (Chairman) - Dr. Thomas Triska - Jan Furnivall


15.03.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1583197

 
End of News EQS News Service

1583197  15.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1583197&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
