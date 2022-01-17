Log in
    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

01/17/2022 | 03:57am EST
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

17.01.2022 / 09:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q1_2022_DE.pdf

Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 28, 2022
Address: https://media.vossloh.com/media/dokumente/investor_relations_1/finanzpublikationen/quartalsberichte/Vossloh_Q1_2022_US.pdf

17.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1269464  17.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1269464&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Analyst Recommendations on VOSSLOH AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 930 M 1 061 M 1 061 M
Net income 2021 28,6 M 32,6 M 32,6 M
Net Debt 2021 277 M 316 M 316 M
P/E ratio 2021 27,0x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 773 M 883 M 882 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 3 581
Free-Float -
Chart VOSSLOH AG
Duration : Period :
Vossloh AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOSSLOH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 44,00 €
Average target price 55,75 €
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Schuster Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Triska Chief Financial Officer
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan Furnivall Chief Operating Officer
Ulrich M. Harnacke Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOSSLOH AG-2.55%883
VINCI5.98%63 794
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.90%38 763
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.40%33 147
FERROVIAL, S.A.-4.10%21 881
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.59%21 450