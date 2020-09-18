Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vossloh AG    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 06:45am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.09.2020 / 12:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Street: Vosslohstr. 4
Postal code: 58791
City: Werdohl
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299003HAEOUVX3HWX43

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
15 Sep 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4,99 % 0,00 % 4,99 % 17564180
Previous notification 5,05 % 0 % 5,05 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007667107 0 876795 0,00 % 4,99 %
Total 876795 4,99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
    Total 0 0,00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0,00 %
      Total 0 0,00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Sep 2020


18.09.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Internet: www.vossloh.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1133669  18.09.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1133669&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOSSLOH AG
06:45aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
08/05VOSSLOH AG : Raised to Buy by Independant Research
MD
08/04VOSSLOH AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/03VOSSLOH AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/30VOSSLOH : wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China
PU
07/23VOSSLOH : produces one billionth tension clamp in Werdohl
PU
07/21VOSSLOH AG : Independant Research is now Neutral
MD
07/03VOSSLOH : Semi-stationary welding for Utrecht's new Sneltram
PU
06/15VOSSLOH : wins contract for the supply of rail fastening systems to Uruguay
PU
05/29VOSSLOH : completes the sale of its locomotive business
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 898 M 1 065 M 1 065 M
Net income 2020 9,80 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2020 357 M 423 M 423 M
P/E ratio 2020 64,9x
Yield 2020 2,50%
Capitalization 624 M 737 M 739 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,09x
EV / Sales 2021 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 3 487
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart VOSSLOH AG
Duration : Period :
Vossloh AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOSSLOH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,33 €
Last Close Price 35,50 €
Spread / Highest target 23,9%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schuster Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ulrich Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich M. Harnacke Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Kretschmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOSSLOH AG-4.05%737
VINCI SA-22.22%51 067
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-16.86%32 476
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%31 332
FERROVIAL, S.A.-15.91%19 697
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.04%19 251
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group