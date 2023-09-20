EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins another contract to supply rail fastening systems in China



20.09.2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh wins another contract to supply rail fastening systems in China

Systems serve the construction of two high-speed lines

Order value equivalent to around €20 million

Deliveries planned for the second half of 2024

Werdohl, September 20, 2023. Vossloh has again been commissioned to supply rail fastening systems for selected sections of two high-speed lines under construction in central China. One line is almost 300 kilometers long and is to link Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, and the automotive stronghold of Shiyan in Hubei province. The other line is about twice as long and, once completed, will noticeably shorten the journey between the megacities of Chongqing and Wanzhou in central China.

Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Vossloh AG based in Kunshan, will again be responsible for the execution. Deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The high-speed rail network in China is being expanded at great speed: It is to be extended from around 42,000 kilometers at present to more than 70,000 kilometers in 2035. Vossloh has been supporting the expansion of China's rail infrastructure for 17 years now. "With our high-quality and innovative products as well as our unique systemic understanding, we have been a respected partner in China for many years and especially in the construction of high-speed lines, our world-leading technical expertise is of particular importance," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "We are delighted to continue our success story in China and to continue contributing to the expansion of this country's forward-looking infrastructure."

Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-mail: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a global technology group which for some 140 years has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability, and innovative strength. With its comprehensive range of rail-related products and services, Vossloh ranks among the world market leaders in this sector. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete sleepers, switch systems and crossings, as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "availability of the rail track".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With some 75 group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and with its products and services makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. In fiscal 2022, Vossloh generated sales of €1,046.1 million with around 3,800 employees.