    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins one of the biggest infrastructure contracts in the company's history

02/03/2022 | 04:44am EST
DGAP-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Vossloh wins one of the biggest infrastructure contracts in the company's history (news with additional features)

03.02.2022 / 10:42
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vossloh wins one of the biggest infrastructure contracts in the company's history

  • Vossloh to supply around 1.3 million concrete sleepers for 'Inland Rail' construction project in Australia
  • Delivery of sleepers planned from 2022 to 2027
  • Order volume equivalent to around ?90 million

Werdohl, February 3, 2022. Vossloh has received another major order from the state rail company ARTC (Australian Rail Track Corporation) for the Inland Rail project. The approximately 1,700 km railway line under construction between the Australian cities of Melbourne and Brisbane is the largest infrastructure project for rail freight transport in Australia. The Australian subsidiary Austrak will deliver around 1.3 million sleepers for this project. The deliveries will take place between 2022 and 2027. The entire order is worth the equivalent of around ?90 million and was officially announced today in the presence of Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce at Vossloh's Rockhampton site.

"We are very pleased to have won one of the largest rail infrastructure contracts in Vossloh's history and the largest order in the Australian market to date. Only in January 2021 we were awarded the supply of switch systems for the same Inland Rail construction project with a value of more than ?50 million over the next five years," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "With this contract, we can once again demonstrate our expertise of the track system for the benefit of our important customer."

Austrak Pty Ltd. is the leading manufacturer of concrete sleepers in Australia with around 120 employees and has been part of the Vossloh Group since the end of 2018. In several production facilities in various Australian states, the company produces railway sleepers as well as turnout sleepers and concrete elements for level crossings.

Contact information for the media:
Andreas Friedemann (Kirchhoff Consult AG)
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608
Email: presse@vossloh.com

Contact information for investors:
Dr. Daniel Gavranovic
Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609
Email: investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a globally active technology Group dedicated for over 135 years to quality, safety, reliability, innovation and a focus on the customer. Vossloh's comprehensive range of track-related products and services make the company a leader in the global market in this area. Vossloh provides a uniquely wide range of services: rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire lifecycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its extensive understanding of rail infrastructure to meet the key customer need of track network availability.
Vossloh products are in use in more than 85 countries. With close to 80 Group companies in around 30 countries and over 35 production sites, Vossloh is a global company with a local presence. Vossloh is committed to sustainable governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to sustainable passenger and freight mobility with its products and services.
The Group activities are organized into the three divisions of Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2020 fiscal year, Vossloh achieved sales of about ?870 million with approximately 3,500 employees.

Vossloh AG * Vosslohstrasse 4 * 58791 Werdohl, Germany * Telephone +49 (0) 239 252-0 * Fax +49 (0) 239 252-538 * www.vossloh.com
Company headquarters: Werdohl, Germany * Commercial register: Local court of Iserlohn HRB 5292
Chairman of the Supervisory Board: Prof. Dr. Rüdiger Grube
Executive Board: Oliver Schuster (CEO) * Dr. Thomas Triska * Jan Furnivall

Additional features:

File: Photo caption: In the front Barnaby Joyce (Deputy Prime Minister)

03.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft
Vosslohstr. 4
58791 Werdohl
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359
Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219
E-mail: investor.relations@vossloh.com
Internet: www.vossloh.com
ISIN: DE0007667107
WKN: 766710
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1276094

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1276094  03.02.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1276094&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
