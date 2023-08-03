enabling green mobility
Interim financial report as of June 30, 2023
Key group figures
€ mill.
H1/2023
H1/2022
Orders received
688.8
693.0
Order backlog
€ mill.
859.4
827.9
Income statement data
Sales revenues
€ mill.
600.6
476.4
Core Components
€ mill.
263.8
212.9
Customized Modules
€ mill.
276.8
216.0
Lifecycle Solutions
€ mill.
76.9
56.5
EBITDA
€ mill.
78.5
53.8
EBITDA margin
%
13.1
11.3
EBIT
€ mill.
49.3
28.9
EBIT margin
%
8.2
6.1
Net interest result
€ mill.
(8.4)
(3.4)
EBT
€ mill.
40.9
25.5
Net income
€ mill.
29.4
17.3
Attributable to shareholders of Vossloh AG
€ mill.
20.2
11.0
Earnings per share
€
1.15
0.63
Return on capital employed (ROCE)1
%
10.5
6.2
Value added1
€ mill.
9.3
(3.7)
Balance sheet data
Fixed assets2
€ mill.
720.1
733.3
Capital expenditure
€ mill.
21.6
19.9
Depreciation/amortization
€ mill.
29.2
24.9
Closing working capital3
€ mill.
194.2
229.2
Closing capital employed4
€ mill.
914.3
962.5
Equity
€ mill.
625.6
596.0
Net financial debt (including lease liabilities)
€ mill.
234.7
281.2
Total assets
€ mill.
1,424.8
1,373.1
Equity ratio
%
43.9
43.4
Cash flow statement data
Gross cash flow
€ mill.
82.3
53.9
Cash flow from operating activities
€ mill.
59.3
(25.2)
Cash flow from investing activities
€ mill.
(19.7)
(18.6)
Cash flow from financing activities
€ mill.
(22.1)
(3.5)
Free cash flow
€ mill.
37.5
(42.0)
Work force data
Average headcount during the period
Number
3,972
3,750
Core Components
Number
1,026
906
Customized Modules
Number
2,277
2,236
Lifecycle Solutions
Number
591
542
Vossloh AG
Number
78
66
Personnel expenses
€ mill.
127.9
111.1
Share data
Share price as of June 30
€
41.00
30.35
Closing market capitalization as of June 30
€ mill.
720.1
533.1
- Based on average capital employed; annualized
- Fixed assets = intangible assets plus property, plant and equipment plus investment properties plus investments in companies accounted for using the equity method plus other noncurrent financial instruments
- Trade receivables (including contract assets) plus inventories minus trade payables (including contract liabilities) minus prepayments received minus other current provisions (adjusted for matters not attributable to the operating business)
- Working capital plus fixed assets
2
To our shareholders
4
Interim Group Management Report
6
Business performance in the Group
6
Business performance Core Components
11
Business performance Customized Modules
13
Business performance Lifecycle Solutions
14
Workforce
15
Forecast, opportunities and risks
16
Condensed interim financial statements of the
17
Vossloh Group as of June 30, 2023
Income statement
18
Statement of comprehensive income
18
Cash flow statement
19
Balance sheet
20
Statement of changes in equity
21
Explanatory notes
22
Segment information
22
Responsibility statement
31
Review report
32
Financial calendar
33
Vossloh AG's boards
33
3
Dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen,
During the first half of the year, we were able to continue our course of sustainable and profitable growth in an impressive way and consolidate our position as a major systems house for all aspects of the rail track. Our customers around the world trust our products, services, and increasingly also our digital solutions, with which we generate decisive added value.
The dynamics in the rail industry are increasing worldwide. In the light of the need to achieve national and international climate protection targets, environmentally friendly mobility solutions and thus rail-based transport are becoming increasingly important. With our products and services for all aspects of the rail track, we are helping to ensure that people and goods are transported safely and in an environmentally compatible manner worldwide - an excellent starting position for our company.
We have successfully positioned ourselves to best meet the needs of our customers. This is also reflected in the development of business in the past six months: Orders received reached €688.8 million and were thus on a par with the previous year's historic high of €693.0 million. As of June 30, 2023, the order backlog reached €859.4 million, up 3.8 percent on the prior-year level of €827.9 million. One of the contributing factors was a major order for rail fastening systems for the construction of a new high- speed line in China worth a total of just under €50 million, which was received in June 2023.
Sales revenues also developed very well. During the reporting period, Group sales rose to €600.6 million, exceeding the previous year's figure of €476.4 million by 26.1 percent. It is particularly positive to note that all divisions again reported year-on-year sales increases. Core Components increased sales by 23.9 percent, Customized Modules grew by 28.1 percent and Lifecycle Solutions reported a 35.9 percent increase in sales revenues. At the same time, we succeeded in further boosting our profitability. EBIT increased significantly from €28.9 million in the prior-year period to €49.3 million in the first half of 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 70.4 percent. The EBIT margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 8.2 percent.
Our particularly strong operating performance and the favorable development of working capital compared with the previous year resulted in a significant improvement in free cash flow from €(42.0) million to €37.5 million during the reporting period. The bottom line is that we have thus been able to reduce net financial debt (excluding finance leases) since the previous year's reporting date from €241.0 million to €197.4 million as of June 30, 2023.
Ladies and gentlemen, our business model is not only crisis-resistant, but also sustainable. Governments around the world are launching investment programs worth billions to drive forward the green transport revolution. Just recently, Deutsche Bahn and international partners published a study on the expansion of high-speed rail in Europe. In this study, the creation of a Europe-wide metropolitan network by means of extensive new line construction as well as expansion for fast passenger trains is suggested. This supports the politically desired shift of traffic to environmentally friendly rail, which ultimately serves to achieve the climate protection targets from the EU Commission's Green Deal. High-speed rail traffic is to be doubled by 2030 and even tripled by
2050. Vossloh is ideally positioned to make an important contribution to achieving these goals and will accordingly benefit from such an expansion - both in the construction of new lines and in the maintenance of existing connections. Europe is our most important sales market: In the financial year 2022, we had generated well over 50 percent of our sales revenues here.
All over the world, Vossloh is already making major contributions to noticeably reducing climate-damaging emissions as well as energy and land requirements in the transport sector because rail is indisputably the most eco-friendly mode of transport. Our business model achieves excellent results according to the EU Taxonomy Regulation. According to this standardized classification system for ecologically sustainable economic activities, 100 percent of our sales revenues are classified as taxonomy-eligible and 64 percent as taxonomy-aligned. In this respect, Vossloh ranks among Germany's leading companies and keeps the promise expressed in its guiding principle "enabling green mobility". Our clear commitment to climate protection is also expressed by the fact that in July 2023 we issued two Schuldschein loans totaling €60 million by way of a private placement, the interest burden of which is linked to the alignment rate of our sales revenues under the EU Taxonomy Regulation as part of a bonus-malus scheme. With this innovative financing instrument, we are not only increasing our financial stability but also demonstrating our firm commitment to environmentally and socially responsible action.
4
Jan Furnivall (COO)
Oliver Schuster (CEO)
Dr. Thomas Triska (CFO)
Ladies and gentlemen, you can certainly understand that my colleagues on the Executive Board and I are looking ahead with confidence for the reasons outlined above. In mid-June 2023, we therefore raised our sales revenues and earnings outlook for the current financial year. As a result, we now expect sales to be between €1.125 billion and €1.2 billion, compared with our original forecast of between €1.05 billion and €1.15 billion. It is highly likely that we will again achieve double-digit percentage growth in the financial year 2023. Furthermore, from today's perspective EBIT will be above the originally forecast level. As things stand today, we expect operating profit for the current financial year to settle between €87 million and €94 million. The previous forecast for 2023, which we published with the annual report 2022, was in a corridor between €79 million and €88 million.
The main reason for the significant increase is a more profitable project mix in the Core Components division, which according to current estimates means that this division can again expect a double-digit EBIT margin in 2023.
On behalf of the entire Executive Board, I would like to thank you, our shareholders, business partners and employees, for the trust you have again placed in us over the course of this financial year. Let us continue to advance green mobility in our world and accompany the Vossloh Group together into a successful future.
Yours sincerely,
Oliver Schuster
Chief Executive Officer, Vossloh AG
5
