Dear shareholders, ladies and gentlemen,

During the first half of the year, we were able to continue our course of sustainable and profitable growth in an impressive way and consolidate our position as a major systems house for all aspects of the rail track. Our customers around the world trust our products, services, and increasingly also our digital solutions, with which we generate decisive added value.

The dynamics in the rail industry are increasing worldwide. In the light of the need to achieve national and international climate protection targets, environmentally friendly mobility solutions and thus rail-based transport are becoming increasingly important. With our products and services for all aspects of the rail track, we are helping to ensure that people and goods are transported safely and in an environmentally compatible manner worldwide - an excellent starting position for our company.

We have successfully positioned ourselves to best meet the needs of our customers. This is also reflected in the development of business in the past six months: Orders received reached €688.8 million and were thus on a par with the previous year's historic high of €693.0 million. As of June 30, 2023, the order backlog reached €859.4 million, up 3.8 percent on the prior-year level of €827.9 million. One of the contributing factors was a major order for rail fastening systems for the construction of a new high- speed line in China worth a total of just under €50 million, which was received in June 2023.

Sales revenues also developed very well. During the reporting period, Group sales rose to €600.6 million, exceeding the previous year's figure of €476.4 million by 26.1 percent. It is particularly positive to note that all divisions again reported year-on-year sales increases. Core Components increased sales by 23.9 percent, Customized Modules grew by 28.1 percent and Lifecycle Solutions reported a 35.9 percent increase in sales revenues. At the same time, we succeeded in further boosting our profitability. EBIT increased significantly from €28.9 million in the prior-year period to €49.3 million in the first half of 2023. This corresponds to an increase of 70.4 percent. The EBIT margin increased by 2.1 percentage points to 8.2 percent.

Our particularly strong operating performance and the favorable development of working capital compared with the previous year resulted in a significant improvement in free cash flow from €(42.0) million to €37.5 million during the reporting period. The bottom line is that we have thus been able to reduce net financial debt (excluding finance leases) since the previous year's reporting date from €241.0 million to €197.4 million as of June 30, 2023.

Ladies and gentlemen, our business model is not only crisis-resistant, but also sustainable. Governments around the world are launching investment programs worth billions to drive forward the green transport revolution. Just recently, Deutsche Bahn and international partners published a study on the expansion of high-speed rail in Europe. In this study, the creation of a Europe-wide metropolitan network by means of extensive new line construction as well as expansion for fast passenger trains is suggested. This supports the politically desired shift of traffic to environmentally friendly rail, which ultimately serves to achieve the climate protection targets from the EU Commission's Green Deal. High-speed rail traffic is to be doubled by 2030 and even tripled by

2050. Vossloh is ideally positioned to make an important contribution to achieving these goals and will accordingly benefit from such an expansion - both in the construction of new lines and in the maintenance of existing connections. Europe is our most important sales market: In the financial year 2022, we had generated well over 50 percent of our sales revenues here.

All over the world, Vossloh is already making major contributions to noticeably reducing climate-damaging emissions as well as energy and land requirements in the transport sector because rail is indisputably the most eco-friendly mode of transport. Our business model achieves excellent results according to the EU Taxonomy Regulation. According to this standardized classification system for ecologically sustainable economic activities, 100 percent of our sales revenues are classified as taxonomy-eligible and 64 percent as taxonomy-aligned. In this respect, Vossloh ranks among Germany's leading companies and keeps the promise expressed in its guiding principle "enabling green mobility". Our clear commitment to climate protection is also expressed by the fact that in July 2023 we issued two Schuldschein loans totaling €60 million by way of a private placement, the interest burden of which is linked to the alignment rate of our sales revenues under the EU Taxonomy Regulation as part of a bonus-malus scheme. With this innovative financing instrument, we are not only increasing our financial stability but also demonstrating our firm commitment to environmentally and socially responsible action.