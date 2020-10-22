Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Vossloh AG    VOS   DE0007667107

VOSSLOH AG

(VOS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vossloh : Strong earnings in the third quarter in the Vossloh Group - Profitability expectations for the full year raised

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/22/2020 | 08:40am EDT

Based on the preliminary figures, Vossloh achieved an EBIT of € 24.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 (previous year: adjusted 11.4 million). Overall, EBIT after nine months thus amounts to € 54.5 million with sales of € 617.7 million (previous year: adjusted € 31.9 million with sales of € 662.1 million) despite noticeable effects of the pandemic. This corresponds to an EBIT margin of 8.8 percent compared to an adjusted 4.8 percent in the previous year. Based on these preliminary figures, the EBITDA margin after nine months is 14.8 percent (previous year: adjusted 10.7 percent). In the first quarter, a carrying amount adjustment of € 15.6 million was recognized in profit and loss resulting from a business combination achieved in stages of a joint venture in China in the Fastening Systems business unit established in the previous year.

Due to the strong earnings performance in the third quarter of 2020, the Company raises its EBIT and EBITDA margin guidance. For fiscal year 2020, Vossloh now expects an EBIT margin of 7.5 to 8.5 percent (previously 7 to 8 percent) and an EBITDA margin of 13 to 14 percent (previously 12 to 13 percent). From today's perspective, the Company expects sales in the order of € 870 million in the fiscal year 2020. As already indicated at the half-year stage, this is slightly below the expectation, which was last put into concrete terms at the lower end of the € 900 million to € 1 billion range as a result of the pandemic.

The adjusted guidance assumes that there will be no further plant closures due to the corona pandemic in the remaining fiscal year 2020. The complete figures for the first nine months of 2020 will be published with the interim statement on October 29, 2020.

Disclaimer

Vossloh AG published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2020 12:39:01 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOSSLOH AG
08:40aVOSSLOH : Strong earnings in the third quarter in the Vossloh Group - Profitabil..
PU
08:30aVOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Strong earnings in the third quarter in the Vossloh..
EQ
10/13VOSSLOH : Changes to the Executive Board of Vossloh AG
PU
10/05VODAFONE : Rudiger Grube Nominated as Supervisory-Board Chairman of Vantage
DJ
09/18VOSSLOH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the W..
EQ
08/05VOSSLOH AG : Raised to Buy by Independant Research
MD
08/04VOSSLOH AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
08/03VOSSLOH AG : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/30VOSSLOH : wins another major order for rail fastening systems in China
PU
07/23VOSSLOH : produces one billionth tension clamp in Werdohl
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 898 M 1 062 M 1 062 M
Net income 2020 9,80 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
Net Debt 2020 357 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2020 57,1x
Yield 2020 2,84%
Capitalization 549 M 651 M 649 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
EV / Sales 2021 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 3 487
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart VOSSLOH AG
Duration : Period :
Vossloh AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOSSLOH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 41,33 €
Last Close Price 31,25 €
Spread / Highest target 40,8%
Spread / Average Target 32,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oliver Schuster Chairman-Executive Board & CEO
Rüdiger Grube Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Ulrich Member-Supervisory Board
Ulrich M. Harnacke Member-Supervisory Board
Andreas Kretschmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOSSLOH AG-15.54%651
VINCI SA-27.37%47 961
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.43%32 120
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-23.26%29 978
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.09%18 485
FERROVIAL, S.A.-23.25%18 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group