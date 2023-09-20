09/20/2023 Vossloh wins another contract to supply rail fastening systems in China

Systems serve the construction of two high-speed lines

Order value equivalent to around €20 million

Deliveries planned for the second half of 2024

Vossloh has again been commissioned to supply rail fastening systems for selected sections of two high-speed lines under construction in central China. One line is almost 300 kilometers long and is to link Xi'an, the capital of Shaanxi province, and the automotive stronghold of Shiyan in Hubei province. The other line is about twice as long and, once completed, will noticeably shorten the journey between the megacities of Chongqing and Wanzhou in central China.

Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd., a subsidiary of Vossloh AG based in Kunshan, will again be responsible for the execution. Deliveries are scheduled for the second half of 2024.

The high-speed rail network in China is being expanded at great speed: It is to be extended from around 42,000 kilometers at present to more than 70,000 kilometers in 2035. Vossloh has been supporting the expansion of China's rail infrastructure for 17 years now. "With our high-quality and innovative products as well as our unique systemic understanding, we have been a respected partner in China for many years and especially in the construction of high-speed lines, our world-leading technical expertise is of particular importance," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "We are delighted to continue our success story in China and to continue contributing to the expansion of this country's forward-looking infrastructure."