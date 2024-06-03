EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Vossloh wins further order for rail fastening systems in the Chinese high-speed network



03.06.2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Vossloh wins further order for rail fastening systems in the Chinese high-speed network

Order value more than €20 million

Deliveries mainly expected in the second half of 2024

Werdohl, June 3, 2024. Vossloh has further strengthened its excellent market position in China. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. was again commissioned to supply rail fastening systems for a section of a high-speed line currently under construction in China. The line will connect the metropolis of Jinan, capital of the eastern Chinese province of Shandong, with the major city of Binzhou, some 120 kilometers to the northeast. In between are four other stations that will be newly built, including one at Jinan Yaoqiang International Airport.

The order has a sales volume equivalent to more than €20 million. Deliveries of the rail fastening systems are mainly scheduled for the second half of 2024.

"This latest order win illustrates how much confidence Chinese market participants have in our products. We have been operating in China for 18 years now with a subsidiary including our own production facility and have built up an excellent reputation," says Oliver Schuster, CEO of Vossloh AG, adding: "We are proud to once again make an important contribution to the development of the world's largest and most modern high-speed network and to promote environmentally friendly mobility there."

The Chinese high-speed rail network currently covers just over 43,000 kilometers and is planned to be expanded to over 70,000 kilometers by 2035. The Chinese subsidiary Vossloh Fastening Systems China Co. Ltd. based in Kunshan has around 130 employees and is one of the leading local suppliers of rail fastening systems, particularly for highly demanding applications on high-speed lines.



Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-Mail: Presse@vossloh.com

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: Investor.relations@vossloh.com

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability".

Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services.

The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.