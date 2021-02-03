Vostok Emerging Finance : 4Q20 report 02/03/2021 | 02:32am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Year-End Report 2020 The emerging market fintech investor Photo: unsplash.com Highlights during the quarter NAV per share rose to a fresh all-time high of SEK 3.83 and NAV to USD 388.1 mln, driven by continued strong performance across the portfolio.

all-time high of SEK 3.83 and NAV to USD 388.1 mln, driven by continued strong performance across the portfolio. VEF invested an additional USD 25 mln in Creditas as part of a USD 255 mln funding round valuing the company at USD 1.75 bln. Creditas now accounts for 44% of total NAV.

Finja closed a financing round of USD 9 mln. VEF participated via outstanding convertible notes while investing an additional USD 0.5 mln.

VEF completed a share placement, raising approximately SEK 522 mln (USD 61 mln) in gross proceeds, with support of existing and new investors, to continue its investment mandate into emerging market Fintech.

At the Special General Meeting (SGM) in October, Vostok Emerging Finance resolved to change the Company's name to VEF. 388.1 3.83 16% Net asset value Net asset value Net asset value per share (USD mln) per share (SEK) growth QoQ (USD) Net asset value NAV of VEF's portfolio increased during 4Q20 to USD

mln. NAV per share increased by 16% to USD per share.

In local currency, NAV increased to SEK 3,178 mln. NAV per share increased by 6% to SEK 3.83 per share.

Cash position, including liquidity investments, at the end of 4Q20 was USD 52.4 mln. Financial result Net result for 4Q20 was USD 60.5 mln (4Q19: USD 0.77 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.08 (4Q19: USD 0.00).

Net result for FY20 was USD 79.5 mln (FY19: USD 48.53 mln). Earnings per share were USD 0.11 (FY19: USD 0.07). Dec 31, 2019 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Net asset value (USD mln) 249.4 268.2 388.1 Net asset value (SEK mln) 2,325 2,409 3,178 Net asset value per share (USD) 0.38 0.40 0.47 Net asset value per share (SEK) 3.55 3.63 3.83 VEMF SDB share price (SEK) 2.94 2.57 4.04 The Company will hold a telephone conference with an interactive presentation at 15:00 CET (09:00 a.m. ET) Wednesday, February 3, 2021. For call-in details, see separate press release issued on January 27, 2021 at vef.vc. Visit VEF's IR page for our financial reports and other information: vef.vc/investors 2 VEF - Investors in one of the strongest secular growth trends across some of the world's fastest-growing markets Mexico City, home of portfolio company Konfío (Photo: unsplash.com) Management report 4Q20 was an exceptionally busy and successful quarter for VEF, within the context of a challenging but rewarding year for the firm overall. In the final quarter of 2020, we successfully raised fresh equity capital of USD 61 mln, took up our rights in Creditas' landmark fundraising valuing the company at USD 1.75 bln, and closed the year with our share price and NAV per share reaching record highs. While always confident of the long-term value creation path we are on, the achievements of 4Q were a really positive way to end the year, especially given the headwinds and uncertainty of outlook faced at the outset of the COVID-19 crisis through 1H20. 4Q20 record NAV mark - capital raise and Creditas to the fore We end 2020 with a NAV per share of SEK 3.83, up 6% QoQ and 8% YoY. Total USD NAV ended the year at 388 mln, 45% QoQ and 56% YoY. Total USD NAV uplift of USD 120 mln QoQ was in part driven by fresh capital raised of USD 61 mln and in part by portfolio valuation uplift, with Creditas the notable engine of growth. Looking back on 2020, post the 1Q20 COVID-19-triggered downward revision of our NAV, we have experienced a gradual recovery and return to growth of our NAV through the 2Q-4Q20 period. This trend was driven by a mix of positive company -level performance, recovery of market benchmark multiples and a broadly stronger FX trend versus the USD through 4Q20. On a portfolio level, Creditas accounted for the majority of the NAV uplift during the quarter. Creditas' valuation mark was upped 66% in 4Q20 in USD terms, post their USD 255 mln Series E funding round, in which VEF participated, taking up our rights of USD 25 mln. The round valued Creditas at USD 1.75 bln and our c. 10% position in it at USD 169 mln. Besides Creditas, Finja also closed a fresh financing round of USD 9 mln, bolstering the company's valuation, but more importantly, leaving the company exceptionally well-placed to grow its Pakistani digital loan marketplace through 2021. Portfolio highlights - Creditas grabbed the headlines, Konfío impressive performer Creditas' 4Q20 USD 255 mln Series E funding, at a USD 1.75 bln post money valuation, is yet another milestone for VEF's north star investment. Creditas delivered BRL 600 mln loan originations and BRL 232 mln in revenues for the 9M20 period, doubling YoY despite COVID­ -19 headwinds. With the core Brazilian secured lending busi- ness on a very healthy growth trajectory, management is gradually expanding the product suite around the key three verticals (auto, home, payroll) in Brazil and recently launched in Mexico. On a path towards IPO, Creditas will now start to share quarterly results of key operational met- rics, with the objective of increasing transparency to the market, something which we welcome as a listed invest- ment company. Creditas is now 44% of our NAV. Konfío was arguably our most impressive holding in 2020, especially given the space/country it operates in and the natural macro/credit headwinds that came with COVID-19. The asset quality stress test was managed ex- tremely well, and while most credit businesses were in de- fence mode in 2020, Konfío used the window to expand their product offering into a broader range of financial services, including credit as a service, and has just closed an ERP acquisition. They are first out of the blocks in terms of credit growth in 4Q20, which is delivering better quality clients at lower CACs. Konfío has all the hallmarks of being our next Creditas and we plan to back Konfío harder on its path to being the number one digital financial services provider for SMEs in Mexico. Beyond our big two assets, there are so many positive sub-stories within the portfolio from 2020. TransferGo is top three in our NAV and was one of the clearest COVID-19 beneficiaries in our portfolio. FinanZero has created the number one digital loan brokering platform in Brazil (while still being early days) and is well-placed to replicate the success of Lendo in Sweden. Juspay has had a strong first year of life in our portfolio and has only increased our appetite for more assets in India. Revo and Jumo, two of our longest holdings, came through 2020 exceptionally well and are in the best position they have been since we invested, to add significant value for us in 2021. Revo is profitable and Jumo within a whisker of it. Indeed, much of the portfolio has had a very strong 2020, laying the groundwork for an exciting 2021 and beyond. One new investment in 2020 and pipeline very healthy for 2021 In 2020 we added one new asset, a first investment into India - Juspay - and had no portfolio exits. We had a very busy 2H20 for pipeline versus the relatively quiet 1H20 period and we continue to be encouraged by the fresh quality opportunities coming through. We have engaged with over 130 companies in 2020 - and beyond the closure of Juspay, expect to close more investments off the back of this groundwork in 2021. Geographies of focus remain Brazil, Mexico, India, Pakistan and Egypt. Sectors getting more relative focus include secured lending, all things small business, the employee/payroll ecosystems, accounting SaaS and payments. Successful capital raise leaves us well positioned for continued investment 2020 was a busy year on the investor front as we put in increasing virtual mileage to spread the word on the VEF story. We work with most of the leading investment banks and have a healthy following amongst LatAm funds, EM small cap funds, financials funds and the broader Swedish investment community. Today, we have formal research coverage from four different brokers, partly via sponsored research, which has been a very positive experience with real impact. All this laid the ground work for our successful share placement in 4Q20, where we raised USD 61 mln with the support of existing and new investors, to continue with our investment mandate. We close 2020 with our share price 37% above YE19, 132% up from 1Q20 lows, our average daily volume over the last three months is now comfortably USD 250k, with a number of USD 1 mln volume trading days over this period. VEF has been trading at a premium to NAV for the longest period since inception. Over the five years to YE20, VEF has delivered 26% and 30% NAV per share and share price CAGR, respectively. Our business - more robust, with more options than ever We are building the VEF investment business for the long term, and I like to think we made good use of the 2020 crisis window. We redirected COVID-19 cost savings into the look and feel of the business including our website, company rebranding, reporting, sponsored research and an incremental analyst hire. As a business, we are simply in a much better position at the end of 2020 than just a year ago. Looking ahead, we have a lot more options open to us given our size, shape, track record and experience, which is probably the most exciting aspect of this mo- ment. Concluding remarks At VEF, we invest in fintech across the emerging world, and are riding one of the strongest multi-year secular growth trends in some of the world's fastest-growing markets. That said, 2020 was a year with more twists and headwinds than most. While we continuously take on board the human and macro impact of the pandemic, VEF and our companies have benefitted from the step-change growth in digital adoption by all. On a micro level, we have been impressed with how our portfolio of companies survived and then thrived through this period, something which has played out in 2020 through our quarterly NAV performance. We end 2020 post one of our most successful quarters to date, with a record NAV per share and market cap, a strong cash position and our first unicorn in Creditas. It is hard not to be optimistic as we look into 2021 and beyond. February 2021, Dave Nangle 4 5 VEF in charts - 4Q 2020 Investment portfolio Portfolio composition Guiabolso 1% Xerpa 1% Finja 2% Magnetis 2% JUMO 2% FinanZero 3% Creditas 44% REVO 3% Nibo 4% Juspay 4% TransferGo 7% VEF share and net asset value development December 2015-December 2020 (SEK) Net Asset Value per share SDR Price 4.50 4.00 3.50 3.00 2.50 2.00 Portfolio development VEF's net asset value per share increased by 15.8% in USD over 4Q20, while VEF's share price in SEK increased by 57.2%. During the same period, the MSCI Emerging Markets index* increased by 19.3% in USD terms. Liquidity investments The Company has investments in money market funds and bonds as part of its liquidity management operations. As at Dec 31, 2020, the liquidity investments are valued at USD 48.2 mln, based on the latest NAV of each respective liquidity asset. Konfío 13% Cash and liquidity investments 14% Geographic distribution, ex. cash Pakistan 2% Africa 3% Russia 3% India 5% Emerging Europe 9% Brazil 63% Mexico 15% Invested portfolio and cash Cash and liquidity investments 14% Invested portfolio 86% 6 1.50 1.00 0.50 0 Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec 15 16 17 18 19 20 Premium/discount to net asset value December 2015-December 2020 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% -10% Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec 15 16 17 18 19 20 Number of companies in portfolio June 2015-December 2020 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 0 Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec Dec 15 16 17 18 19 20 Net asset value Fair value Net invested Investment/ Change in Change in Fair value fair value fair value Dec 31, Dec 31, 2020 amount divestments Company 4Q 2020 2020 2019 Valuation method (TUSD) (TUSD) 2020 (TUSD) (TUSD) (TUSD) ¹ Creditas 169,023 73,356 24,856 42,088 70,921 73,246 Latest transaction ¹ Konfío 48,504 27,500 - 8,225 6,925 41,579 Mark-to-model ¹ ² TransferGo 28,634 11,037 2,111 3,467 13,968 12,555 Mark-to-model ¹ Juspay 17,372 13,000 13,000 4,372 4,372 - Mark-to-model ¹ Nibo 13,610 6,500 1,200 544 1,791 10,619 Mark-to-model ¹ REVO 11,083 6,664 -3,0173 2,515 -2,144 16,244 Mark-to-model ¹ ² FinanZero 9,933 2,671 - 976 2,205 7,728 Mark-to-model ¹ JUMO 9,540 14,614 - 989 -7,335 16,875 Mark-to-model ¹ Magnetis 8,330 5,668 - 635 222 8,108 Mark-to-model ¹ Finja 6,748 3,172 925 2,067 2,434 3,389 Latest transaction ¹ Xerpa 5,758 8,500 - 828 -2.742 8,500 Mark-to-model ¹ Guiabolso 5,417 30,000 - -3,330 -6,128 11,545 Mark-to-model Liquidity investments 48,205 46,965 13,500 172 183 34,521 Investment portfolio 382,157 249,647 52,575 63,548 84,672 244,908 Cash and cash equivalents 4,224 5,562 Total investment portfolio 386,381 250,470 Other net assets/liabilities 1,685 -1,031 Total Net Asset Value 388,066 249,439 This investment is shown in the balance sheet as financial asset at fair value through profit or loss. Attributable to currency exchange differences. The divestment in REVO is a reclassification of an outstanding convertible plus accrued interest to a short-term loan receivable. Please see note 3 for more information. * The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is a free float weighted equity index that consists of indices in 26 emerging economies. 7 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer VEF Ltd. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 07:31:00 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE LTD. 02:32a VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE : 4Q20 report PU 02:04a VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE : Year-End Report, 2020 PU 02/01 VEF : Creditas trading statement for FY20 PU 01/08 VOSTOK EMERGING FINANCE : Creditas announces $255 mln Series E - VEF invests an .. PU