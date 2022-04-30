Log in
    VOW   NO0010708068

VOW ASA

(VOW)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  04/29 10:25:06 am EDT
20.42 NOK   +2.10%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
VOW : Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

04/30/2022 | 07:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ANNUAL AND

ANNUAL AND

SUSTAINABILITY

SUSTAINABILITIY

REPORT 2021

REPORT 2021

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship, Etia and C.H. EvenIsnenVowwe anredpoausrssiounbasitdeiaries Scanshabout preventing pollution and reducing use of fossil carbpornevaenndtienngeprgoyll.uWtioitnh and reducing u our world leading technologies and solutions our customers in cruise and landbased industries convert waste, biomass, plastics and polymers into recycled and valuable advanced carbon materials, low carbon fuels, chemicals,

and climate neutral gas.

technologies and solutions our cust waste, biomass, plastics and polymmaterials, low carbon fuels, chemic

PASSIONATE ABOUT PREVENTING POLLUTION AND DECARBONISING INDUSTRY

Vow is not only a company name. It also reflects who we are, what we believe in, and what we do. We develop and deliver world leading technology and solutions that purify wastewater and convert waste into valuable resources and carbon neutral energy. With our technology and solutions, a wide range of landbased industries decarbonise and create new business models.

The name is also a reminder of our promise, our vow to customers, to investors, and to the world. Preventing pollution and decarbonising industrial processes are key to a better climate and cleaner world.

CONTENTS

About Vow ................................................................... 4

Highlights .................................................................... 5

Letter from the CEO ..................................................... 6

Business segments ...................................................... 8

Board of directors' report .......................................... 10

Sustainability report .................................................. 24

Sustainability in Vow .................................................................................... 25

Stakeholders and materiality ....................................................................... 26

Environment and climate action .................................................................. 29

People and society ....................................................................................... 39

Sustainability governance ............................................................................ 45

Communication on progress ........................................................................ 50

Corporate governance ............................................... 52

Financial statements ................................................. 60

Financial statements - Vow group ............................................................... 62

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements - Vow group ........................................... 66

Financial statements - Vow ASA .................................................................. 95

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements - Vow ASA .............................................. 99

Auditor's report .......................................................................................... 108

Deﬁnitions of alternative performance measures not deﬁned by IFRS ..... 112

Contact ................................................................... 114

WORLD LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND SOLUTIONS WHICH BRING AN END TO WASTE AND DECARBONISE INDUSTRY

ABOUT VOW

Vow is passionate about preventing pollution.The groupdevelops and delivers world leading technology andsolutions which bring an end to waste and decarboniseindustry. Solutions which are required to combat climate change and create a cleaner world.

Vow's solutions purify wastewater and convert biomass and waste into valuable resources, generating CO2-neutral energy, biocarbon, and other advanced carbon materials that decarbonise industrial processes. Its proprietary technologies have already been chosen by a wide range of customers within cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries and utilities. Vow's solutions are scalable and standardised, and the company has proven its delivery capabilities.

Located in Oslo, Norway, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: VOW), with subsidiaries in Norway, France, Poland, and the US.

4

ABOUT VOW

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

HIGHLIGHTS 2021

  • All-time high order backlog, supported by a signiﬁcant increase in order intake for Projects Cruise and an equally strong progress for Landbased, provides good visibility and revenues well into 2025/2026

  • Continued high activity level and performance in cruise newbuild and retroﬁt projects

  • Aftersales returning as the cruise industry is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic

  • Milestone order secured with Vow Green Metals AS (VGM) to deliver process equipment, engineering and project support to Europe's largest biocarbon production plant, which at 10 000 tonnes per year capacity would be Europe's largest to date

  • Fair value gain from demerger of VGM operations from Vow ASA recorded under ﬁnancial items with an income of NOK 341.6 million. VGM listed on Oslo Stock Exchange 12 July 2021

  • Strengthened partnerships with leading industry players like Repsol, ArcelorMittal and Elkem, using ETIA pyrolysis technology

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

  • Production start of a demo plant built to conﬁrm that CO2-neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid

  • Signed letter of intent which could lead to equipment delivery to a 50 000-tonnes per year biocarbon plant

  • Acquisition of C.H. Evensen, a supplier of technology and solutions for high-temperature industrial processes

REVENUES

EBITDA (before non-recurring items)

BACKLOG (at the end of the year)

NOK million

NOK million

NOK million

500

50

1 400

450

45

1 260

400

40

1 120

350

35

980

300

30

840

250

25

700

200

20

560

150

15

420

100

10

280

50

5

140

0

0

0

2017 2018

2019

2020

2021

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

ABOUT VOW

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Vow ASA published this content on 30 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2022 11:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 516 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net income 2021 11,3 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net Debt 2021 66,0 M 7,05 M 7,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 208x
Yield 2021 0,12%
Capitalization 2 321 M 248 M 248 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,62x
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 128
Free-Float 36,0%
Chart VOW ASA
Duration : Period :
VOW ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOW ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 20,42 NOK
Average target price 24,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Badin Chief Executive Officer
Erik Magelssen Chief Financial Officer
Narve Reiten Chairman
Henning Mohn Chief Technical Officer
Jonny Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOW ASA-12.96%248
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.25%35 479
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-19.09%10 215
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.24%4 684
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.85%4 622
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.1.76%4 228