VOW : Annual and Sustainability Report 2021

ANNUAL AND ANNUAL AND SUSTAINABILITY SUSTAINABILITIY REPORT 2021 REPORT 2021

PASSIONATE ABOUT PREVENTING POLLUTION AND DECARBONISING INDUSTRY

Vow is not only a company name. It also reflects who we are, what we believe in, and what we do. We develop and deliver world leading technology and solutions that purify wastewater and convert waste into valuable resources and carbon neutral energy. With our technology and solutions, a wide range of landbased industries decarbonise and create new business models.

The name is also a reminder of our promise, our vow to customers, to investors, and to the world. Preventing pollution and decarbonising industrial processes are key to a better climate and cleaner world.

CONTENTS

About Vow ................................................................... 4

Highlights .................................................................... 5

Letter from the CEO ..................................................... 6

Business segments ...................................................... 8

Board of directors' report .......................................... 10

Sustainability report .................................................. 24

Sustainability in Vow .................................................................................... 25

Stakeholders and materiality ....................................................................... 26

Environment and climate action .................................................................. 29

People and society ....................................................................................... 39

Sustainability governance ............................................................................ 45

Communication on progress ........................................................................ 50

Corporate governance ............................................... 52

Financial statements ................................................. 60

Financial statements - Vow group ............................................................... 62

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements - Vow group ........................................... 66

Financial statements - Vow ASA .................................................................. 95

Notes to the ﬁnancial statements - Vow ASA .............................................. 99

Auditor's report .......................................................................................... 108

Deﬁnitions of alternative performance measures not deﬁned by IFRS ..... 112

Contact ................................................................... 114

WORLD LEADING TECHNOLOGY AND SOLUTIONS WHICH BRING AN END TO WASTE AND DECARBONISE INDUSTRY

ABOUT VOW

Vow is passionate about preventing pollution.The groupdevelops and delivers world leading technology andsolutions which bring an end to waste and decarboniseindustry. Solutions which are required to combat climate change and create a cleaner world. Vow's solutions purify wastewater and convert biomass and waste into valuable resources, generating CO2-neutral energy, biocarbon, and other advanced carbon materials that decarbonise industrial processes. Its proprietary technologies have already been chosen by a wide range of customers within cruise, aquaculture, and landbased industries and utilities. Vow's solutions are scalable and standardised, and the company has proven its delivery capabilities. Located in Oslo, Norway, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: VOW), with subsidiaries in Norway, France, Poland, and the US. 4 ABOUT VOW ANNUAL REPORT 2021

HIGHLIGHTS 2021

● All-time high order backlog, supported by a signiﬁcant increase in order intake for Projects Cruise and an equally strong progress for Landbased, provides good visibility and revenues well into 2025/2026

● Continued high activity level and performance in cruise newbuild and retroﬁt projects

● Aftersales returning as the cruise industry is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic

● Milestone order secured with Vow Green Metals AS (VGM) to deliver process equipment, engineering and project support to Europe's largest biocarbon production plant, which at 10 000 tonnes per year capacity would be Europe's largest to date

● Fair value gain from demerger of VGM operations from Vow ASA recorded under ﬁnancial items with an income of NOK 341.6 million. VGM listed on Oslo Stock Exchange 12 July 2021

● Strengthened partnerships with leading industry players like Repsol, ArcelorMittal and Elkem, using ETIA pyrolysis technology

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

● Production start of a demo plant built to conﬁrm that CO2-neutral pyrolysis gas can replace fossil gas in the European gas grid

● Signed letter of intent which could lead to equipment delivery to a 50 000-tonnes per year biocarbon plant

● Acquisition of C.H. Evensen, a supplier of technology and solutions for high-temperature industrial processes

REVENUES EBITDA (before non-recurring items) BACKLOG (at the end of the year) NOK million NOK million NOK million 500 50 1 400 450 45 1 260 400 40 1 120 350 35 980 300 30 840 250 25 700 200 20 560 150 15 420 100 10 280 50 5 140 0 0 0

2017 2018

2019

2020

2021

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

2017 2018 2019 2020 2021

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

ABOUT VOW

5