Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Vow ASA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW   NO0010708068

VOW ASA

(VOW)
  Report
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  10:25:04 2023-02-16 am EST
20.56 NOK    0.00%
01:01aVow Asa : Additional 2,500-tonnes production facility at Follum to be transferred to Vow Green Metals
GL
01:00aVow Asa : Additional 2,500-tonnes production facility at Follum to be transferred to Vow Green Metals
AQ
02/16Vow Asa : Invitation to Vow ASA 2H-2022 presentation and Q&A on 23 February 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vow ASA: Additional 2,500-tonnes production facility at Follum to be transferred to Vow Green Metals

02/17/2023 | 01:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Vow ASA (“Vow” or “the Company”) is in discussions with Vow Green Metals about the potential sale of a 2,500 tonnes biocarbon production facility at Follum, Norway, featuring a Biogreen line. Construction is underway for completion in the third quarter 2023.

Market trends, increased demand and requests from industry encouraged Vow to start construction of the production facility. Other Biogreen testing and pilot plants are already operating in France and in the UK, and a pilot plant for microwave assisted pyrolysis has been in operation at Lindum in Norway since 2020. These plants have been instrumental in Vow’s development and marketing of pyrolysis-based recycling of materials.

Vow Green Metals is currently constructing a 10,000-tonnes full scale biocarbon production plant at Follum. This plant is scheduled for completion by mid-2024. For Vow Green Metals and its current and prospective partners and customers in the metallurgical industry, earlier access to large quantities of biocarbon is very important for testing and qualification of advanced biocarbon as a reduction agent.

On this background, Vow and Vow Green Metals have started discussions regarding a possible transfer of the NOK 50-60 million production facility from Vow to Vow Green Metals. A final agreement has yet to be concluded.

Independently of the above, Vow and Vow Green Metals are also discussing the sale of a large-scale pyrolysis reactor currently being built by Vow subsidiary C.H. Evensen. This unit is included in Vow Green Metals’ plans for doubling the production capacity at Follum to 20,000 tons of biocarbon per year.

Vow ASA owns 30.4% of the shares and it is the largest shareholder in Vow Green Metals AS, and transactions that involve the companies are conducted in accordance with applicable related party transaction practice.


For more information, please contact:

Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA
Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

Erik Magelssen, CFO, Vow ASA
Tel: +47 928 88 728
Email: erik.magelssen@vowasa.com


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


All news about VOW ASA
01:01aVow Asa : Additional 2,500-tonnes production facility at Follum to be transferred to Vow G..
GL
01:00aVow Asa : Additional 2,500-tonnes production facility at Follum to be transferred to Vow G..
AQ
02/16Vow Asa : Invitation to Vow ASA 2H-2022 presentation and Q&A on 23 February 2022
GL
02/16Vow Asa : Invitation to Vow ASA 2H-2022 presentation and Q&A on 23 February 2022
GL
02/10Vow's Heat Treatment Unit Receives NOK24 Million Order from Uddeholm
MT
02/10Vow Asa : Vow subsidiary CHE awarded contract in Sweden
GL
02/10Vow Asa : Vow subsidiary CHE awarded contract in Sweden
AQ
02/02Vow Asa : Vow awarded three Safesteril contracts
GL
02/02Vow Asa : Vow awarded three Safesteril contracts
AQ
2022Norwegian Wastewater Purification Group Vow Unit Bags NOK57 Million Orders
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 798 M 78,0 M 78,0 M
Net income 2022 36,4 M 3,55 M 3,55 M
Net Debt 2022 226 M 22,1 M 22,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 64,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 341 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,22x
EV / Sales 2023 2,40x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 37,2%
Chart VOW ASA
Duration : Period :
Vow ASA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOW ASA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 20,56 NOK
Average target price 28,50 NOK
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Badin Chief Executive Officer
Erik Magelssen Chief Financial Officer
Narve Reiten Chairman
Jonny Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Susanne Lene Rangnes Schneider Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOW ASA15.70%229
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.87%34 850
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.6.73%10 807
STERICYCLE, INC.11.71%5 137
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.1.05%4 168
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED2.28%4 122