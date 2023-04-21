Advanced search
    VOW   NO0010708068

VOW ASA

(VOW)
2023-04-21
12.60 NOK   -2.33%
12:32pVow Asa : Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders
GL
03/29Vow Asa : Vow subsidiary C.H. Evensen awarded two contracts
GL
03/29Vow Asa : Vow subsidiary C.H. Evensen awarded two contracts
GL
Vow ASA: Notification of transaction by Primary Insiders

04/21/2023
Ingerø Reiten Investment Company AS, a related party of chairman Narve Reiten and board member Bård Brath Ingerø of Vow ASA, has today pledged 11 145 000 shares in Vow ASA, in favour of DnB in connection with an existing facility.


About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company’s world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company’s capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2023 1 059 M 100,0 M 100,0 M
Net income 2023 80,4 M 7,59 M 7,59 M
Net Debt 2023 301 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 469 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 232
Free-Float 37,2%
Managers and Directors
Henrik Badin Chief Executive Officer
Erik Magelssen Chief Financial Officer
Narve Reiten Chairman
Jonny Hansen Chief Operating Officer
Susanne Lene Rangnes Schneider Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOW ASA-27.41%139
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.8.45%37 025
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.18.94%12 895
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.10.86%4 562
STERICYCLE, INC.-15.69%3 888
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED-5.70%3 729
