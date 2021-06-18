Vow ASA: Vow secures breakthrough landbase contract in the USA

A wholly owned subsidiary of Vow ASA (jointly referred to as 'Vow') has signed an agreement with Wakefield Biochar to install an industry-scale Biogreen system at Wakefield's facility in Valdosta, Georgia, USA.

The Biogreen system will transform biomass and bio-residues into high-quality biochar and contribute to Wakefield's Advanced Materials and Soil Health divisions, which are addressing the fast-growing market for high quality biochar in the ever more environmentally concerned USA.

'The agreement demonstrates the high relevance of Vow technologies for the biochar market and marks a breakthrough and an important step to rolling out Biogreen solutions in North America. It is testament to Vow's ability to deliver advanced technology in industry-scale solutions, and our commitment to support companies in their efforts to decarbonise,' said Vow's CEO, Mr. Henrik Badin.

The USD 5.15 million turn-key system that Vow will deliver and commission in 2022 includes drying equipment, biochar production based on patented Biogreen technology, and conversion of CO2 neutral syngas into energy dedicated for the biomass drying.

The solution represents a first of multiple units that are planned to be implemented in the upcoming years by Wakefield Biochar to realise their 'Better Soil. Better World' products strategy.

For Wakefield Biochar, production in Valdosta will become a platform to extend their strategy of manufacturing green commodities and creating a climate positive change in USA.

'Biochar checks all the boxes for sustainable practices: it brings social benefits by reducing waste and improving the soil in communities; creates economical value by improving productivity of our agriculture; and offers strong environmental impact both by reducing the need of chemical fertilizers and performing as a carbon sink,' said Tom Marrero, President of Wakefield Biochar.

For more information please contact Henrik Badin, CEO, Vow ASA Tel: + 47 90 78 98 25 Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

About Vow

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

With advanced technologies and solutions, Vow turns waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonise industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy, and high-value pyro carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 - 12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.